Instagram say dem no dey share users precise location with odas

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Instagram say one viral claim wey suggest location tags on content fit reveal users' exact locations na big lie.

Viral posts and videos claim say "precise location" toggle for app location settings on iOS and Android devices fit share someone exact location with oda Instagram users.

Some viral posts suggest say dis na di result of one Instagram or iOS update.

Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi also post di viral claim for her verified Instagram page.

But Instagram tok say dis no be di case and di feature no dey share locations with oda users.

Wetin be 'precise location'?

Dem first reveal di setting to iPhone and iOS device users for Apple annual operating system update, iOS 14, for 2020.

Google roll am out for Android 12 for 2021.

E dey give users di option to provide some apps with more accurate location.

While some pipo dey view dis as controversial feature, pipo bin praise am wen dem first release am as a way to improve user privacy on mobile devices because e dey offer alternative to di blanket application of location services.

Di setting dey automatically enabled for users on apps wey get permission to access dia location.

For apps where precise location dey turn off, only one approximate location go dey identified and used.

Wia dis foto come from, Apple Wetin we call dis foto, Di precise location toggle dey for settings to users wey let apps like Instagram access dia ocation

Wen e dey turn on for app location settings, e dey give dem permission to pinpoint exact location using GPS for certain purposes, typically for travel or collecting background and private user data.

Di usage different from app to app.

For instance, while Uber fit use am to pinpoint your location wen booking ride, on Snapchat di use na for Snap Map - where users fit show dia location on map to oda users if dem don give di app permission or no dey for private "ghost mode".

How e dey work on Instagram?

Some of di viral posts tok say due to one new iOS or Instagram update, pipo fit find your exact location wen sharing your location on posts or Stories.

Dem also tok say if users gatz to post general location of a city, pipo go still dey able to see exactly where you dey as a pin on a map.

Dem continue to add say dis feature na wetin criminals dey use to target pipo, particularly influencers, online.

Di claim spread as infographics, viral TikToks and memes - with some pipo wey dey advise users to turn precise location off for Instagram immediately.

Instagram neva respond to BBC News request for comment on di claims, but dem tweet one clarification around how dem dey use di setting.

Dia PR team, InstagramComms, add say: "To be clear, we no dey share your location with odas."

"Similar to oda social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features."

For instance, users with precise location wey dey switched on, go see options for locations nearer to dem wen dem dey try to add geotag to Instagram Story or post.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri quote di response wey dem tweet, re-stating say location services na device setting on phones and no be new Instagram feature.