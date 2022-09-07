Liz Truss became prime minister on 6 September 2022, replacing Boris Johnson who was in post for slightly more than three years.

She was not the first choice of Conservative MPs - but she was the clear winner in a ballot of Tory members, who had the final say.

Truss has been a government minister since 2012, and held cabinet posts under David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson, most recently as foreign secretary.

A Remain supporter at the 2016 EU referendum, who began her political journey at Oxford University as a Liberal Democrat, she is now an enthusiastic Brexiteer who has vowed to get back to traditional tax-cutting Tory values.

Truss, who has two children, was elected to Parliament as MP for South West Norfolk in 2010 after serving as deputy director of think tank Reform.