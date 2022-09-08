Charles na di new King

At di moment di Queen die, dem go immediately pass di throne and without ceremony to di heir, Charles, di former Prince of Wales.

But e get some number of practical - and traditional - steps wey e must go through before e go dey crown as King.

Wetin dem go call am?

E go dey known as King Charles III.

Dat na di first decision of di new king reign. E fit chose from any of im four names - Charles Philip Arthur George.

E no be di only one wey face change of title.

Although e be heir to di throne, Prince William no go automatically become Prince of Wales. However, e go immediately inherit im papa oda title, Duke of Cornwall.

E wife Catherine go dey known as di Duchess of Cornwall.

There go also be new title for Charles' wife, wey her full title go be Queen Consort - consort na di term wey dem dey use for di spouse of di monarch.

Formal ceremonies

For di first 24 hours or so afta im mama death, dem go officially proclaim Charles King.

Dis go happen for St James Palace inside London, in front of one ceremonial body known as di Accession Council.

E dey made up of members of di Privy Council - one group of senior MPs, past and present, and peers - and also some senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and di Lord Mayor of London.

More than 700 pipo dey entitled in theory to attend, but sake of di short notice, di actual number dey likely to dey far lesser.

For di last Accession Council for 1952, na about 200 attend.

Traditionally di King no dey attend.

For di meeting, dem go announce di death of Queen Elizabeth, na di Lord President of di Privy Council (currently Penny Mordaunt MP), go announce am and dem go read aloud one proclamation.

Di wording of di proclamation fit change, but traditionally e don be series of prayers and pledges, praising di former monarch and pledging support for di new one.

Then, dis proclamation go come dey sign by some number of senior figures including di prime minister, di Archbishop of Canterbury, and di Lord Chancellor.

As with all these ceremonies, dem go pay attention to wetin fit change, add or update, as a sign of a new era.

Di King first declaration

Di Accession Council go meet again - usually a day later - and dis time, di King go attend, along with di Privy Council.

No "swearing in" go dey for di start of a British monarch reign, e no go be like di style of some oda heads of state, like di President of US.

But there go be declaration wey di new King go make and - in line with one tradition wey don dey exit since from di early 18th Century - e go make one oath to preserve di Church of Scotland.

Afta fanfare of trumpeters, dem go make one public proclamation declaring Charles as di new King.

Dem go make dis one from one balcony above Friary Court for St James Palace, by one official known as di Garter King of Arms.

Queen Elizabeth II crown her son Charles as Prince of Wales for 1969

E go call: "God save di King", and for di first time since 1952, wen dem play di national anthem di words go be "God Save di King".

Dem go fire gun salutes for Hyde Park, di Tower of London and from naval ships, and dem go read di proclamation announcing Charles as di King for Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Di coronation

Di symbolic high point of di accession go be di coronation, wen Charles dey formally crowned.

Because of di preparation wey dey needed, di coronation no dey likely to happen very soon afta Charles accession - Queen Elizabeth succeed to di throne for February for 1952, but dem no crown her until June 1953.

For di past 900 years dem dey hold di coronation for Westminster Abbey - William di Conqueror na di first monarch to dey crowned there, and Charles go be di 40th.

Dis na Anglican religious service, wey di Archbishop of Canterbury go carry out. For di climax of di ceremony, e go place St Edward Crown on Charles head - one solid gold crown, wey don dey since from 1661.

Dis na di centrepiece of di Crown Jewels for di Tower of London, and na only di monarch dey wear am at di moment of coronation itsef (not least because e weighs hefty 2.23kg).

Unlike royal weddings, di coronation na state occasion - di goment dey pay for am, and ultimately decide di guest list.

There go be music, readings and di ritual of anointing di new monarch, using oils of orange, roses, cinnamon, musk and ambergris.

Di new King go take di coronation oath in front of di watching world. During dis big ceremony e go receive di orb and sceptre as symbols of im new role and di Archbishop of Canterbury go place di solid gold crown on im head.

Head of di Commonwealth

Charles don become head of di Commonwealth, one association of 56 independent kontries and 2.4 billion pipo. For 14 of these kontries, as well as di UK, di King na head of state.

These kontries, known as di Commonwealth realms, na: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, di Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and di Grenadines, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.

