Queen Elizabeth II: Plans for her lying in state and funeral

Wetin we call dis foto, Treated image of di Imperial State Crown

Di Queen don die, ending di longest reign for British history.

She die peacefully, surrounded by her family for Balmoral Castle inside Scotland.

In di days ahead, hia na wetin we dey expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as di nation pay dia respects.

Di Queen lying in state

Afta her coffin return to London, di Queen go den lie in state for Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral, allowing members of di public to file past.

Di grand hall na di oldest part of di Palace of Westminster, for di heart of British goment.

Di last member of di Royal Family to lie in state for di hall na di Queen Mother for 2002, wen more than 200,000 pipo queue up to view her coffin.

Wetin we call dis foto, Image of di Queen Mother lying in state

Di Queen coffin go rest on one raised platform, known as a catafalque, beneath di 11th Century hall medieval timber roof.

Each corner of di platform go dey guarded by soldiers from units wey dey serve di Royal Household.

Dem go bring her to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in slow procession, accompanied by one military parade and members of di Royal Family.

Wetin we call dis foto, Map showing procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Pipo go also dey able to watch di procession as e pass through di streets and big screens broadcasting event dey likely to dey set up for London Royal Parks.

Her coffin will be arrange in di Royal Standard and once for inside Westminster Hall, dem go top am with di Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.

Wetin we call dis foto, Infographic wey dey show wetin go be on top of di Queen coffin: Di Royal Standard; di Imperial State Crown; di Sovereign orb and sceptre

Once dem place di coffin for position for di hall, dem go hold short service. Afterwards dem go alow di public to enta.

Wen be di Queen funeral?

Di Queen state funeral dey expected to take place for Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks, di exact day go dey confam by Buckingham Palace.

Di abbey na di historic church wia dem dey crown Britain kings and queens, including di Queen coronation for 1953, and wia she bin marry Prince Philip for 1947.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Westminster Abbey

Dem never do monarch funeral service for di Abbey since di 18th Century, although dem do di funeral of di Queen mother dia for 2002.

Heads of state from across di world go fly in to join members of di Royal Family to remember di life and service of di Queen. Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers go also dey there.

Di day go begin as dem carry di Queen coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on di State Gun Carriage of di Royal Navy.

Wetin we call dis foto, Route from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

Di last time wey pipo see di gun carriage na for 1979 for di funeral of Prince Philip' uncle, Lord Mountbatten, drawn by 142 sailors from di Royal Navy.

Senior members of di Royal Family, including di new King, dey likely to follow in procession.

Di service go likely dey conducted by di Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with di Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving di sermon.

Prime Minister Liz Truss fit dey called on to read a lesson.

Wetin we call dis foto, Inside Westminster Abbey

Afta di funeral service, di Queen coffin go dey drawn in a walking procession from di abbey to Wellington Arch, for London Hyde Park Corner before heading to Windsor by hearse.

Di Queen coffin go make e final journey that afternoon to St George Chapel for Windsor Castle.

Di King and senior members of di Royal Family dey expected to join di procession for di Quadrangle inside Windsor Castle before di coffin enta St George Chapel for committal service.

Wetin we call dis foto, Windsor Castle

St George Chapel na di church regularly chosen by di Royal Family for weddings, christenings and funerals. na where di Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan for marry and where dem do di Queen late husband Prince Philip funeral.

Wetin we call dis foto, Graphic wey dey showi di interior of St George Chapel, Windsor