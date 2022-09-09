Royal rebranding: Wetin go happun to British stamps, coins, banknotes and passports?

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta 70 years on di throne, Queen Elizabeth II don become one ogbonge part of British pipo everyday lives. for di UK you go see her portrait, profile and coat of arms on letters, for loose change and on cereal boxes - so wetin go come happun now?

All change

All 29 billion coins wey dey in circulation for di UK get di Queen head on dem. Di most recent design dates from 2015, wen she be 88 years old. Dis na di fifth coin portrait dem create during her reign.

Di Royal Mint no go tok how or wen e go begin dey issue coins wit King Charles III head on dem, but e dey likely say di Queen coins go remain in circulation for many years, and say di process go replace dem go be gradual one.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di first banknote to carry a portrait of di Queen na di one pound note for 1960

Before all British coins dey updated for decimalisation in 1971, na normal thing to find different monarchs on your change.

As we never sabi wetin di King coin portrait go look like, one coin wey di Royal Mint issue for 2018 to commemorate im 70th birthday give us a hint. And one thing wey be like e dey certain be say dem go show am dey face di oda way - to di left. Tradition dictate say di direction wey di monarch dey face on coins must alternate for each new monarch.

Once goment sign am off, dem go manufacture new designs for di Royal Mint for Llantrisant, south Wales.

Di Queen don appear on all Bank of England notes since 1960 (notes issued by Scottish and Northern Irish banks no dey show di monarch). E get about 4.5 billion individual Bank of England notes worth about £80bn in circulation for di moment. and, as wit coins, dem go gradually phase am out.

All notes and coins go remain legal tender. Di Bank of England go give lots of notice if dat go change.

Stamps and postboxes

Since 1967, all stamps wey Royal Mail issue dey feature one embossed silhouette of di side profile of Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal Mail go now stop to dey produce Queen Elizabeth II stamps - although dem fit still use am on letters and parcels - and go begin di process to create new ones.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di new King don feature on stamps before

Di new King don feature on stamps before, but Royal Mail no go yet how di new designs wit am go look like.

As well as putting di monarch on stamps, di Royal Mail put royal cyphers on plenti postboxes.

More than 60% of di UK 115,000 postboxes carry di EIIR mark of Queen Elizabeth II - E for Elizabeth and R for Regina, wey mean queen. For Scotland, dem feature di Scottish crown.

Outside Scotland, any new postboxes go now feature di King cypher - but as di number of new boxes wey dem install dey quite low, e go take some time before you spot one of dem.

Royal seal of approval

From tomato ketchup to packets of cereal to perfume, chances dey say you no go see di Royal Arms alongside di words, "By appointment to Her Majesty the Queen" on some of your groceries or other items for your home. Dis na products wey dem don grant one Royal Warrant, meaning say di company wey make dem supply di Royal Households on a regular basis.

For di last century or so di monarch, dia consort and heir don each issue dia own Royal Warrants - making dem grantors - and dey currently about 900 Royal Warrants held by 800 companies.

Wen a grantor die, any Royal Warrants dem issue become void and di company get two years to stop dey use di Royal Arms. (Exceptionally, warrants issued by di Queen Mother stand for five years afta her death.)

Di warrants Charles don issue as Prince of Wales go continue now wey im be King because e go wit di household, not di title.

E get expectation say di new King go now grant im son and heir, Prince William, di ability to issue im own warrants.

Passports go still dey valid

But no be just money, stamps and warrants wey go need updating.

All British passports wey dem issue in di name of Her Majesty and still dey valid for travel, but for new passports, di wording on di inside of di front cover go dey updated to Im Majesty.

Police forces for England and Wales go need change di royal cypher of Queen Elizabeth II for di centre of dia helmet plates. Barristers and solicitors wey don dey appointed by di monarch to be Queen's Counsel go now dey known as King's Counsel wit immediate effect.

And finally, di national anthem go have im words changed from "God Save the Queen".

Afta dem officially proclaim Charles, King for a formal ceremony, dem go make one public announcement from di balcony for St James's Palace, including di call: "God Save the King".