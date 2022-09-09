Role of the monarchy in the UK: Who dey inside and wetin be di King work?

9 September 2022

King Charles III don succeed im mama, Queen Elizabeth II, afta her death for Balmoral Castle, at di age of 96.

Earlier dis year, di Queen bin celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, wen she become di longest-serving British monarch.

Wetin go happun now?

At di moment, di Queen don die, dem don pass di throne immediately to her heir, Charles, di former Prince of Wales.

E dey expected say dem go officially proclaim Charles as King on Saturday for St James's Palace for London, in front of one ceremonial body wey dey known as di Accession Council.

Wetin King dey do?

Di King na di UK head of state. However, im powers dey symbolic and ceremonial, and e remain politically neutral.

E go receive daily dispatches from di goment for inside red leather box, like briefings ahead of important meetings, or documents wey go need im signature.

Di prime minister go normally meet di King on Wednesday for Buckingham Palace, to keep am informed on goment matas.

Dis meetings dey completely private and official record of wetin dem tok no go dey.

Di King also get a number of Parliamentary functions:

Appointing a goment - dem go usually call di leader of di party wey win general election come di Buckingham Palace, where dem dey formally invited to form a government. Di King also go formally dissolve a goment before a general election

- dem go usually call di leader of di party wey win general election come di Buckingham Palace, where dem dey formally invited to form a government. Di King also go formally dissolve a goment before a general election State opening and di King Speech - di King go begin di Parliamentary year wit di State Opening ceremony. He go set out di goment plans, inside one speech wey e go deliver from di throne from di House of Lords

- di King go begin di Parliamentary year wit di State Opening ceremony. He go set out di goment plans, inside one speech wey e go deliver from di throne from di House of Lords Royal Assent - when a piece of legislation dey passed through Parliament, di King must officially approve am before e fit become law. Di last time wey Royal Assent dey refused na for 1708.

In addition, di King go host visiting heads of state, and meet foreign ambassadors and high commissioners wey dey based for di UK. He go normally lead di annual Remembrance event for November for di Cenotaph in London.

Di new King na di head of di Commonwealth, association of 56 independent kontris and 2.4 billion pipo. For 14 of these kontris, wey dey known as di Commonwealth realms, e also be head of state.

However, since Barbados become republic for 2021, a number of oda Caribbean Commonwealth realms don dey suggest say dem fit do di same.

Di image of King Charles III go replace that of im mama on new Royal Mail stamps and Bank of England banknotes, and di wording inside new British Passports go dey updated to read His Majesty.

Di national anthem go become "God Save di King".

How succession dey work?

Di order of succession set out which member of di Royal Family go take ova as monarch wen di existing one die or comot di throne. First in line - di heir to di throne - dis na di monarch eldest child.

As Queen Elizabeth first-born child, Charles become King on im mama death, and im wife, Camilla, become Queen Consort.

Dem amend di Royal succession rules for2013 to ensure say sons no longer go take superiority ova dia older sisters.

King Charles heir na im eldest son, Prince William, wey go inherit im papa title of Duke of Cornwall. However, e no go automatically become Prince of Wales - na di King go carry am give am.

Prince William eldest child, Prince George dey second in line to di throne, and im eldest daughter Princess Charlotte na third.

Wetin dey happun for coronation?

Di coronation na di ceremony wia dem go formally crown di monarch. E go take place afta a period of mourning for di previous sovereign.

Elizabeth II become Queen on 6 February 1952 on di death of her father King George VI, but she no dey crowned until 2 June 1953.

Her coronation na di first dem go broadcast live on TV, and more dan 20 million pipo watch am.

For di past 900 years, di coronation dey hold for Westminster Abbey - William di Conqueror na di first monarch dem go crown for dia, and Charles go be di 40th.

Na Anglican religious service, wey di Archbishop of Canterbury go carry out.

Di monarch go dey anointed wit "holy oil", and he go receive di orb and sceptre, symbols of royalty. For di climax of di ceremony, di Archbishop go place St Edward Crown on Charles head - one solid gold crown, dating from 1661.

Dis na di centrepiece of di Crown Jewels for di Tower of London, and di monarch dey only wear am for di moment of coronation itself.

Unlike royal weddings, di coronation na state occasion - na goment dey pay for am, and ultimately decide di guest list.

Who else dey for di Royal Family?

Di Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge (Prince William) na di eldest son of King Charles and im first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales . E dey married to di Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge (Catherine). Dem get three children: Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

(Prince William) na di eldest son of King Charles and im first wife, . E dey married to di (Catherine). Dem get three children: , and Di Princess Royal (Princess Anne) na di Queen second child and only daughter. She dey married to Vice Adm Timothy Laurence. She get two children wit her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall

(Princess Anne) na di Queen second child and only daughter. She dey married to Vice Adm Timothy Laurence. She get two children wit her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall Di Earl of Wessex (Prince Edward) na di Queen youngest child. He dey married to di Countess of Wessex (Sophie Rhys-Jones). Dem get two children: Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor

(Prince Edward) na di Queen youngest child. He dey married to di (Sophie Rhys-Jones). Dem get two children: Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor Di Duke of York (Prince Andrew) na di Queen second son. He get two daughters wit im former wife, di Duchess of York (Sarah Ferguson): Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Andrew step down as a "working Royal" for 2019 afta one controversial Newsnight interview on top accuse say e sexually assault Virginia Giuffre. For February 2022, he pay one undisclosed sum to settle di civil sexual assault case Ms Guiffre bring against am for di US

(Prince Andrew) na di Queen second son. He get two daughters wit im former wife, di (Sarah Ferguson): Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Prince Andrew step down as a "working Royal" for 2019 afta one controversial Newsnight interview on top accuse say e sexually assault Virginia Giuffre. For February 2022, he pay one undisclosed sum to settle di civil sexual assault case Ms Guiffre bring against am for di US Di Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry) na William younger brother. He dey married to di Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle). Dem get two children: Archie and Lilibet. For 2020, dem announce say dem dey step back as senior royals and move go US

Wia members of di Royal Family dey live?

King Charles and di Queen Consort dey expected to move to Buckingham Palace. Dem previously live for Clarence House for London and for Highgrove for Gloucestershire.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge recently move from Kensington Palace for West London to live for Adelaide Cottage, on di Queen Windsor Estate.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis go Lambrook School, near Ascot for Berkshire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dey live for California.

How popular be di monarchy?

One poll by YouGov for di time of di Platinum Jubilee suggest say 62% tink say make di kontri keep di monarchy, 22% say make dem get elected head of state instead.

Two Ipsos Mori polls for 2021 give broadly similar results, wit one in five wey believe say make dem cancel di monarchy go good for di UK.

However, YouGov findings suggest say reduction dey dey for di approval of di monarchy in di past decade, from 75% in 2012, to 62% in 2022.

While majority support for di monarchy still dey among older age groups, di poll show say dis fit no be true for younger people.