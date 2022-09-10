Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Which kind of a King Charles go be?

By Sean Coughlan

Royal correspondent

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Charles, di longest-serving heir to di throne for British history, don become King.

Im apprenticeship as heir, wey last 70 years, don make am di best-prepared and oldest new monarch ever to take to di throne.

Di 73-year-old King dey dia throughout im mama long reign, witness generations of world leaders come and go, including 15 UK prime ministers and 14 US presidents.

Afta Queen Elizabeth II era-defining reign, which kind of King we fit dey expect?

And how prince wey dey used to speaking out on issues adapt to di neutrality of a monarch?

As King, Charles no go get im own passport or driving licence again - or get strong opinions for public. Being monarch supersede di individual.

Na case of different roles, different rules, na so one constitutional expert Professor Vernon Bogdanor tok.

"Im don sabi from im earliest days say im style go need change. Di public no go want monarch wey dey campaign," Prof Bogdanor tok am.

King Charles sabi say im need to dey less outspoken. "I no dey dat stupid. I sabi say na separate exercise being sovereign," im tok for one BBC interview for 2018.

"Di idea say somehow I go cari on exactly in di same way na complete nonsense."

Wen new monarch climb di throne, dem go switch di royal profile on di coins to face di opposite direction. Charles' reign go also get a different focus.

Di kontri wey King Charles go reign over dey much more diverse pass di one wey im mama inherit, and Prof Bogdanor anticipate say di new King go reach out to a multicultural, multi-faith Britain.

Im expect am to try act as a unifying force, make more visible efforts to connect wit ethnic minorities plus groups wey dey disadvantaged.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Charles join members of di British Asian Trust as dem start one sponsored ride for Highgrove House in Tetbury, Gloucestershire - June 2021

Prof Bogdanor also anticipate greater royal patronage of di arts, music and culture - more Shakespeare and less horse-racing.

But Sir Lloyd Dorfman, wey work wit King Charles for many years on im Prince Trust charity, no dey see a complete stop to im involvement wit issues like climate change and organic farming.

"E dey very knowledgeable, very effective. e dey hard to imagine say im go give am up in a cliff-edge way on di day wey im become sovereign," Sir Lloyd dey suggest am.

E don get plenty tok say di King prefer a "slimmed-down" monarchy. e dey likely to mean a greater emphasis on a smaller core group of working Royals, wit Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Catherine for di centre.

Even apart from dis, di major message of di new reign go be continuity and stability, royal commentator Victoria Murphy tok am.

"Make una no expect any ogbonge differences. Im go dey very careful," she tok.

"We don come to think of di Queen as a constant in national life, but apart from her, im don dey dia pass anybody for public life, pass any politician," royal commentator and author Robert Hardman tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di "slimmed down" Royal Family on di balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 2022

Historian and author Sir Anthony Seldon believe King Charles don dey fortified as im don prove right over issues, like warnings about climate change.

Dem bin don ridicule am before, but now im don get "Attenborough-aura," Sir Anthony tok.

For di climate change summit for Glasgow in 2021, for example, pipo like US President Joe Biden bin take Charles seriously, according to Oga Hardman, wey tok say im status on di world stage go serve am well as King.

"No be all just platitudes. Di two of dem bin siddon togeda for one corner and Biden dey say: 'You got all dis going'," im tok.

But which kain character we go see for di new monarch?

Pipo wey don sabi am say depp down, im be shy, reserved pesin. A "sensitive soul" is one description.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Official photograph to mark di prince 18th birthday

E get trace of di lonely boy wey bin don complain say im dey isolated and dem dey bully am for school.

"Dem throw slippers all night long or hit me wit pillows or rush across di room and hit me as hard as dem fit," im write am for one letter home about how dem torment am for im school dormitory.

Im wife Camilla, now Queen consort, don describe am as: "Pretty impatient. Im want make dem don do things by yesterday. Na so im dey get im things done."

She tok for one TV interview for Charles 70th birthday say below di rather earnest character wey pipo dey see in public, im get more playful side,

"Dem see am as a very serious pesin, wey im be. But I go like make pipo see di lighter side of im. E gets down on im knees and play wit di children, dey read Harry Potter to dem and go dey do di voices," Camilla tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Charles wit im grandson Prince Louis, during di Platinum Jubilee for June 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Charles and Camilla dey laugh during di Braemar Highland Gathering on 3 September 2022

Charles don become a relaxed and approachable figure wen im dey meet di public, get im audience onside wit a few self-deprecating jokes.

Perhaps dat one fit change as monarch, but as Prince of Wales im develop one friendly, grandfatherly style, wit no standoffishness.

For a man in im 70s, di King no show any sign say im dey slow down.

Chris Pope, wey work wit Charles on di Prince Teaching Institute, describe di new King as a relentlessly busy, driven figure, one "bundle of energy" wey dey take on huge workload.

"Im dey genuinely passionate about di well-being of di next generation. You go see dat across a lot of di work im dey do," Oga Pope tok am.

Di prince charitable work include to protect di heritage and preserve traditional craft skills - but at di same time encourage innovation and change.

"Im always dey concerned say traditions no loss, but dat no be di same thing as saying we need turn di clock back," Oga Pope tok.

Di new King character fit to bring togeda those themes, wey fit dey pulling in different directions, of wanting change as we also want to conserve. Im dey kind of tweedy radical.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Shipton Mill for Gloucestershire, wey hold di HRH Royal Warrant and specialise in traditional milling, July 2020

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Charles dey address one Action on Forests and Land Use event on day three of di COP26 Climate Conference for Glasgow, November 2021

E sometimes look like one red-cheeked landowner wey don step down from one 18th-Century painting. At oda times im sound like a frustrated reformer, annoyed at how some communities don dey neglected and left behind.

Plenty tins to come out inheriting a sense of duty from im mama, but King Charles don also inherit her religious faith and her strong sense of humour.

Hitan Mehta don work wit am since helping to set up di British Asian Trust for 2007.

"Im dey humanitarian at heart. I think pipo underestimate how much im really care. Im dey often tok about di legacy wey im go leave for im grandchildren. Im dey worry about am," Oga Mehta tok.

Dis one fit mean direct calls to action. "E fit be nine o'clock on one Friday night and I get a phone call from am dey say:

'I just hear about di floods for Pakistan. Wetin we dey do about am?' No be say im no be busy pesin. But im don hear of di problem and im dey on am. Im really care," Oga Mehta tok am.

"Dis na man wey go get dinner really late at night and then go to im desk and go fall asleep on im notes," Prince Harry tok about im papa.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Charles was born in Buckingham Palace in 1948

Dem born Charles Philip Arthur George for Buckingham Palace on 14 November 1948. Wen di BBC announce im birth, no be wit news say di Queen don born boy, but say im mama don "safely deliver a prince". Four years later, im become heir apparent.

"I find myself born into dis particular position. I dey determined to make di most of am. And to do wetin I fit do to help," Charles tok for one 2005 interview.

Im don be patron or president of more than 400 organisations and in 1976 im found im own flagship charity, di Prince Trust, using im severance pay from di Royal Navy.

Im don help almost 900,000 disadvantaged young pipo from some of di poorest parts of di kontri give am insight into a range of social problems.

Im plans for di Prince Trust to connect wit wetin im call di "hardest to reach in society" e no always go down well.

"Di Home Office no think say na good idea. E dey quite difficult to get am off di ground," e tok for one BBC interview for 2018.

Im work don draw accusations of political interference and accusations of meddling, particularly around di so-called "black spider memos". Take dia name from Charles' spidery handwriting, dis na private letters from Charles to goment ministers from 2004 onwards.

Di letters question di goment approach on issues like farming, urban planning, architecture, education and even protecting di Patagonian toothfish.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Charles, known for im public views on architecture, for im Poundbury village development, Dorset 1999

One former cabinet minister wey dey on di receiving end of Charles' lobbying say im no feel under great pressure, but im memory of di new King is of someone wit fixed opinions. Im see am as arriving wit pre-set views wey im bin don wan pursue, rather than wanting to engage wit opposing arguments.

"I no feel brow-beaten. Im go make im interventions and you go letters. E no dey force, e no dey push, im no dey disrespectful," e tok.

Reflecting on claims of interfering, for one 2006 interview, Charles say: "If dat na meddling, I dey very proud of am." But im acknowledge am say im dey in "a no-win situation".

"If you do absolutely nothing at all, stuff all, dem go complain about dat. If you try and get stuck in and do something to help, dem go also complain," e tok.

For one later interview, e tok say im don avoid party politics, but feel compelled to speak out on issues like "di conditions wey pipo dey live in".

Former Labour minister Chris Mullin describe for im diaries one tok-tok wit Charles and how taken aback im dey by im single-minded focus and im readiness to risk "treading on official toes". "E come back to di same point. How to widen the horizons of di young, especially pipo wey dey disaffected, di unlucky and even di pipo wey no get opportunities. I confess I am impressed. Dis na man wey, if im chose, fit fritter away im life on idleness and self-indulgence."

Wia dis foto come from, Chris Jackson / Clarence Hous via Getty images Wetin we call dis foto, Charles posing for an official portrait to mark his 70th birthday in the gardens of Clarence House

How much public support King Charles go get wen im reign start?

"Something as curious as di monarchy no go survive unless you take account of pipo attitudes. After all, if pipo no want am dem no go take am," Charles don tok.

According to research carried out by YouGov for December 2021, im don dey grow in popularity, wit almost two-thirds of pipo dey see am in a positive light.

But opinion polls don consistently show say im no popular reach im mama Queen Elizabeth II or im son Prince William, so e still get plenty size of di public wey im go need win over. In particular im popularity dey lower among younger pipo.

Victoria Murphy say dis fit reflect di unsympathetic portrayals of Charles for TV shows and movies about im relationship wit im first wife, Diana, Princess of Wales, wey die in a car crash in August 1997.

E fit be a mix of fact and fiction, but e get big influence.

"Wetin don dey really interesting over di last few years na how large Diana continue to loom as a narrative around di Royal Family," Ms Murphy tok.

As Charles don approach di throne, e get attempt to shift di public perception, Professor Pauline Maclaran of di Centre for di Study of di Modern Monarchy for Royal Holloway, University of London tok.

From di previous wey dem bash am for comedy show like Spitting Image, im don gradually reposition as a more dignified figure, a "sage" wit serious things to say about di environment, Prof Maclaran tok.

Di interests of di public might no go always dey so high-minded. And as head of di Royal Family im go need to contend wit di intense global appetite for stories about Prince Harry and Meghan, di Duchess of Sussex, and dia relationship wit di Royal Family.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, The Prince was visibly upset at the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, in 2021

Wia royal stories start to overlap wit di soap opera of celebrity life no be im natural territory.

King Charles face other tough family decisions, like di future role of Prince Andrew, or the lack of am, afta di settlement deal wey follow di sexual assault claims of Virginia Giuffre.

Outside di UK, one major challenge go be to redefine a more modern relationship wit di Commonwealth. As im new head, how im vsit to Commonwealth countries navigate di difficult legacies of colonialism and issues like slavery?

King Charles don become head of state of 14 kontris, as well as di UK. Some of dem fit wan be become republics, as dem dey stay as Commonwealth members, and King Charles don already make clear im don ready for grown-up conversations about change.

E don get decision wey dem don already take to smooth di path of im new reign. Im fit don dey happy wen im mama intervene say Camilla make use di title of Queen consort, instead of Princess.

Camilla go be vital support as im start one of di highest profile roles for di world at an age wen most pipo for don retire.

Dis moment, in all im daunting solemnity, don dey wait ahead of am all im life.