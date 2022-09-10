Queen Elizabeth II funeral: When and where di burial go take place?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Di Queen go lie in state for four days before her funeral for Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

Di public go dey allowed to view di coffin during dat time.

Before dis, di Queen go dey at rest for St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh, for 24 hours from Monday 12 September as pipo go dey able to pay dia respects.

Her family, politicians and world leaders go attend her state funeral for 11:00 BST on di day, wey go be bank holiday.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Members of di Royal Family stop on dia way as dem dey come back from one prayer service to look tributes wey pipo leave for di Queen outside Balmoral on Saturday

From Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, wia she die, di Queen oak coffin go move on Sunday to Edinburgh, e go make im way slowly to di Palace of Holyroodhouse for 16:00 BST.

On Monday afternoon, di body go leave for St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, wit members of di Royal Family.

Service go hold and di coffin go rest hia for 24 hours for pipo to pay dia respects.

Di following day, Princess Anne go accompany her mama body, e go fly back to London. Dem go carry di Queen coffin from Edinburgh Airport to Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday afternoon, dem go carry di coffin go Westminster Hall, e go land dia for 15:00 BST. Four clear days of lying in state go happun from Thursday, before di burial.

Di state funeral go take place around 11:00 on di 19th, wit procession wey go line up to Windsor Castle, including up Long Walk. Dem go lay di Queen to rest for King George VI Memorial Chapel for Windsor.

King go visit nations

Ahead of di funeral, di new King go visit Scotland Northern Ireland and Wales.

A period of national mourning go last until di day of di state funeral, goment don announce. Di royal family go observe a further period of mourning for seven days afterwards.

Westminster Abbey na di historic church wia dem dey crown Britain kings and queens - but monarch funeral service neva happun for dia since di18th Century. Funerals for di Queen father, grandfather and great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, for di 1900s, all hold for St George Chapel, Windsor.

Heads of state from across di world go dey invited to join members of di Royal Family to remember di life and service of di Queen.

Senior UK politicians and current and former prime ministers also dey expected for di televised service.

Obligation no dey for organisers to cancel planned events for di day of di funeral but goment guidance suggest say make organisers of sporting fixtures or pre-planned events fit wish to adjust timings to avoid clashing wit di service or processions.

Dem don cancel or postpone some events for di immediate aftermath of di Queen death.

Football matches for di Premier League, English Football League or for Scotland or Northern Ireland don dey postponed until Tuesday, while all games for di Women Super League, Women Championship and Women FA Cup don dey on hold. Dem also call off some horse racing, golf, and boxing fixtures.

Large-scale strike actions wey dem bin plan for next week dey immediately cancelled, and di Trades Union Congress say dem dey postpone dia annual conference for Brighton.

Di King bin confam earlier on Saturday say di day of di burial go be public holiday, wen dem confam am as monarch for St James Palace, London

For im speech, he hail di Queen "unequalled reign".

Wia dis foto come from, Jonathan Brady/PA Wetin we call dis foto, Britain King Charles III make im declaration

Di King become di monarch afta di death of im mama, but di meeting of di privy council of politicians, officials and clergy formally confam am.

Di room wey pack full wit all of di six living former British prime ministers, repeat di phrase. Dem read out di proclamation on one balcony above Friary Court for St James Palace.