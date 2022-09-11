Queen Elizabeth II: Day-by-day guide from now to di funeral

49 minutes wey don pass

Di Queen coffin dey for Balmoral, but soon go begin embark on im journey to di kontri capital ahead of her state funeral on Monday 19 September.

During dis period of national mourning, dem go give pipo di chance to pay dia respects to di Queen, as her body go lie in state for Edinburgh and den for London.

King Charles III go also start a tour of all four nations wey make up di UK.

Dis na your guide to wetin go happun, day by day.

Di Queen gamekeepers go transport her oak coffin, wey dey for di ballroom for Balmoral Castle, to one waiting hearse.

Her body go depart from Balmoral at around 10:00am, dey go slowly on di six-hour journey to Edinburgh wey dey more dan 160km (100 miles) away by road.

Di coffin go arrive for di Palace of Holyroodhouse - di official residence of di British monarch for di Scottish capital - and lie for di Throne Room.

For London, di King go meet wit di Secretary General of di Commonwealth for Buckingham Palace. Im go later host di High Commissioners from di kontris wia im be head of state, for di palace Bow Room.

King Charles go start di day wit a visit to Westminster Hall, wia both Houses of Parliament go meet to express dia condolences.

Followed by Camilla, di Queen Consort, di King go travel by air to Edinburgh. Dis na part of Operation Spring Tide, di codename for im first trip around all four nations of di United Kingdom as king.

For afternoon, di Queen coffin go travel by procession to St Giles' Cathedral, di King and members of di Royal Family go follow am.

Di Queen body go lie in rest for St Giles' for 24 hours and members of di public go fit pay dia respects.

Di King go later return to Holyrood, wia im go follow di Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tok. Im and di Queen Consort go den attend di Scottish Parliament wia dem go receive a Motion of Condolence.

For evening, King Charles go hold a Vigil wit members of di Royal Family for St Giles' Cathedral.

Di King go continue im journey across di four nations for United Kingdom plus a visit to Belfast for Northern Ireland, Camilla go follow am. Dem go later travel on to Hillsborough Castle to view one exhibition on di Queen long association wit Northern Ireland.

King Charles go den meet wit di Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harrris MP, as well as oda party leaders. im go also receive a message of condolence led by di Speaker of di Northern Ireland Assembly.

Afta one meeting wit religious leaders, King Charles and Camilla go attend a prayer service for St Anne Cathedral, and later return to London.

Meanwhile for Scotland, for afternoon, di Queen coffin go comot from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh airport, wia e go depart to RAF Northolt by plane Princess Anne go follow am.

Di flight dey expected to land for London shortly before 19:00.

From dia e go travel to Buckingham Palace, di official residence of British monarchs for London since 1837. King Charles III and Camilla, di Queen Consort go witness di arrival of di coffin for di palace, before e go to rest for di Bow Room.

Di Queen body go move from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

One military parade and members of di Royal Family go follow her coffin . Crowds go also fit watch as e make di journey through London streets covered in di Royal Standard.

Dem go also set up large television screens for di occasion especially for di capital Royal Parks.

Once e land for Westminster Hall, di coffin go rest ontop platform wey dem sabi as catafalque and topped, di Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre go dey ontop.

Sojas from units wey serve di Royal Household. go guide each corner of di platform.

Dem go hold one short service and dem go allow di public to enta.

Between 02:00 and 05:00 dem go hold rehearsals for di coffin journey from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey, and den on to Wellington Arch.

Di day go also mark di first of four full days wey di Queen body go lie in state for Westminster Hall.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners go fit pay dia respects for di 11th-Century building, di oldest part of di Palace of Westminster and di heart of di British goment.

Dem go later release details on how pipo fit take part.

King Charles III also dey expected to visit Wales.

Di Queen state funeral go take place on dis day for Westminster Abbey at 11:00 in di morning.

Dem go invite Heads of state from across di world to join members of di Royal Family to remember di life and service of di Queen.

Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers also dey expected to attend di service, wey dem go show for TV.

Afterwards, di funeral procession go proceed to Windsor Castle up Long Walk.