Di Queen and her 'great sense of humour'

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen sense of humour na important part of her character

Queen Elizabeth II, UK monarch for di past 70 years, cari di institution through times of serious wahala.

Her role for public life dey tightly choreographed and she gatz maintain straight face, but for her later years especially, she show us small of her sense of humour.

For one interview wit di BBC for earlier dis year, di Duke of Sussex, single out out im grandmother "great sense of humour" as her best quality.

Historian and author Sir Anthony Seldon tok say di fact say she no take hersef too seriously: "really contribute to di success of her reign."

"Laughing tins off na important survival technique," Royal historian Robert Lacey tok.

Hia na just some of di moments and stories wey give us into her sense of humour.

Jubilee tea party wit Paddington Bear

As part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations for June, dem feem di Queen as she dey take tea wit Paddington Bear, for inside one foto wey open di BBC Party for di Palace to mark her 70 years on di throne.

As di celebrations dey about to start, Paddington offer her im beloved snack - one marmalade sandwich. "I dey always keep one for emergencies," e tell her, as e comot one out from under im popular red hat.

"So do I," di Queen reply, as she open up her signature black handbag and remove her own.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Paddington Bear tributes dey among di flowers

Invictus Games 'fighting talk'

Wia dis foto come from, Kensington Palace Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry and di Queen show for one funny spoof video for di Invictus Games wit di Obamas

For 2016, di Queen appear for anoda viral video clip - wit her grandson Prince Harry to promote di Invictus Games.

Di two of dem watch one video message from former US president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, wey land Prince Harry one sporting challenge.

Di Queen no vex. She just tok say "Oh really, please."

Wia dis foto come from, Kensington Palace Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry bin mime im own 'mic drop'

Good mimic

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Oga Lacey, one historical consultant on Netflix series The Crown say for private di Queen sabi imitate pipo well-well, he say she dey like perform accents and mimic pipo speaking,

She dey mimic di former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, Karen Dolby well-well, author of di Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II, tok.

And she also imitate other politicians and TV characters.

Oga Lacey describe di Queen humour as often "self-deprecating and mildly making fun of herself".

He remember one politician wey dey im mobile phone go off during one private conversation wit di Queen.

Afta di phone switch off, di Queen say: "I hope say no be someone important."

Cutting a cake wit a ceremonial sword

Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen insist on cutting a cake wit a ceremonial sword for one event for di Eden Project for Cornwall

Di Queen cut many cakes during her lifetime, once na wit ceremonial sword. She try out di more unconventional method for one charity event for Cornwall.

Wen a volunteer remind her say standard knife dey available, di Queen no send.

"I know say e dey dia," she ansa as she continue to struggle wit di sword. "Dis dey more unusual."

Dry wit

Ms Dolby particularly like di story of di Queen accidental meeting wit some American tourists during one rainy waka wit one protection officer near her home for Balmoral.

As e no sabi who e dey follow tok, di tourists ask if she don ever meet di Queen.

"No, but he has," she reply as she point to di protection officer beside her.

Wia dis foto come from, Max Mumby/Indigo Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen na very good mimic

On anoda private trip, as she dey shop for Norfolk, one shop assistant tell her: "You look just like di Queen."

Di Queen reply her say: "How reassuring."

Different versions of these stories na im dey - but all of dem get dry, understated quality and sometin of a cryptic edge.

Who dares, Windsor

Humour also na useful way of breaking di ice and defusing tension wen pipo dey nervous around her.

Sir Anthony say she bin get "di ability to dey entertained and to see di funny side of life".

Di Queen don meet many comedians, including Tommy Cooper, wey, Ms Dolby recount, once ask her if she like football.

Wen she say she no to get interest, he bin reply say: "In dat case, I fit get your FA Cup final tickets?"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Laughter be one important relief from stressful situations

British TV comedy, di Kumars for No. 42, dem say to fit don be one royal favourite.

Shared relief

Di Queen often bin dey under scrutiny, di constant focus of attention for high-profile ceremonies.

Laughter na very big important response to such stressful situations, according to Audrey Tang, from di British Psychological Society.

"Na dat gesture of shared relief," she tok.

Wia dis foto come from, PHIL NOBLE Wetin we call dis foto, "Make we no to take ourselves too seriously," di Queen tok for one Christmas message

Pipo go feel physically better if dem laugh and release tension.

Na also "bonding experience", and dem say di Queen and Prince Philip share a great ability to laugh together.

But e fit get complicated.

Laughing privately afta one event dey fine - but everyone must also don get a fit of di giggles for di wrong time.

Such "incongruous emotions" fit be natural and involuntary response to feeling overwhelmed or wanting to relieve di stress of a moment, Dr Tang tok.

Ms Dolby describe wen e be like say di Queen dey fight di giggles for one formal signing ceremony, afta Canadian prime minister Jean Chretien snap off di top of im pen and swear.

Wia dis foto come from, Chris Young / PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, One photographer capture di Queen as she dey giggle for di chaos wey swarm of bees cause

"She like di absurd - and wen things go wrong, she dey more likely to be amused dan annoyed," Sir Anthony tok.

Photographer Chris Young capture di Queen as she begin laugh when a swarm of bees disrupt one military review for Windsor Castle, for 2003.

"I recognise say na human moment," Mr Young tok.

"She bin dey laugh like a little girl."

For her 1991 Christmas message, di Queen share her own thoughts on having a sense of humour.

"Make we no too dey take ourselves too seriously," she tok.

"None of us get monopoly on wisdom."