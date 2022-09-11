In Africa, oda views of di Queen legacy

By Nomsa Maseko

BBC News, Johannesburg

Di death of Queen Elizabeth II don provoke outburst of grief and heartfelt tributes from world leaders plus ordinary pipo alike.

Many pipo for Britain former colonies don openly honour di Queen memory, while odas don share fotos of wen Her Majesty visit dia respective kontris.

But di admiration no be di same. For some her death don bring back memories of di times of bloody history of colonial rule - atrocities against indigenous pipo, di stealing of statues and artefacts from West African nations, gold and diamonds from Southern Africa and India, slavery and oppression.

While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa describe di Queen as extraordinary public figure wey many pipo around di world go remember for good, di opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF), say dem no go join those wey dey mourn her death.

"During her 70-year reign as Queen, she never accept crimes wey Britain and her family commit across di world and in fact she be proud flag bearer of di atrocities," di kontri third-largest party tok inside statement.

"To us her death na reminder of a very tragic period for dis kontri and for Africa history."

For social media, di critics plenty.

Tweets wey one Nigerian-born US professor Uju Anya post for di hours before di Queen death cause serious debate.

Twitter remove one of di tweet say e go against dia rules.

For anoda tweet, she write say: "If anyone expect make I express anytin but disdain for di monarch wey supervise di goment wey sponsor di genocide wey kill and displace half my family and di consequences wey some of those wey dey alive today still dey try to overcome, make una continue to wish upon di star."

Her tweet obviously dey refer to di Biafran war for di late 1960s, which di British goment support and armed di Nigerian goment.

Dis move block, starve and eventually crush di secessionists of di self-declared Republic of Biafra.

One Twitter user, @ParrenEssential, reply say no be like dis Nigerians dey behave, e add say: "You dey misrepresent our culture and our country."

Oda pipo tok say to attack pesin at di time of dia death dey "un-African".

Posts wey dey demand for di return of di Star of Africa diamond, wey dem mine for South Africa for 1905 wey feature for di British Crown Jewels now, also appear on di day di Queen die.

Many tok say dem "tiff" am.

Although na di goment of Transvaal buy and give di British Royal Family as token of loyalty.

But wetin dey spread for social media na say di true owners of di diamond na South African pipo.

Twitter user @Qban_Linx say di $400m diamond - di largest piece dey for di royal sceptre, wey di monarchs dey cari for dia coronation - fit cover di cost of higher education for 75,000 South African students.

Similar outcry also dey for India, as di hashtag "Kohinoor" quickly begin trend afta Queen Elizabeth death.

Dem refer to one large diamond wey dey di royal crown wey di new Queen Consort reportedly go wear.

Other critics say di Queen suppose use her power and influence to ensure say di deadi bodi of those wey fight against British colonial rule return go dia kontris.

Kenyans and South Africans dey demand for di heads of heroes like Koitalel Samoei, wey lead di Nandi resistance for present-day Kenya for di end of di 19th Century.

And dat of King Hinstsa kaKhawula of South Africa Xhosa kingdom, wey dem kill for 1835. Afta dem cut-cut dia bodies, dem cari dia heads go Britain as trophies.

Dem also remember di brutal killing of Kenyans during di Mau Mau rebellion.

Gitu Wa Kahengeribin join di rebellion as a 17-year-old 81 years ago, dem remember as e dey detained for camp by British forces, as dem beat and deny am food.

"Dem occupy my land, my birth right," e tell di Reuters news agency. "But we dey mourn di Queen because she be pesin, a human being," e tok. "We dey sorry for pipo to die."

Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, wey refer to di Queen as "a towering icon of selfless service", don come under fire from some Kenyans as e declare four days of national mourning.

Botswana former president, Ian Khama, na anoda pesin wey defend di Queen legacy, e describe her as irreplaceable.

"Colonialism no be sometin we wan remember, dat time na dark period," e tok.

"Di Queen inherit dat legacy, no be she start am… wen she come out, e be like to repair di damage wey colonialism cause, she show say we no dey above you, we wan participate for your development and help you to grow as nations."

Make di continent look to her as someone wey "bring in a new era from a dark past" e argue.

Many bin tok say di Queen never apologise for crimes committed in di name of di empire. She gree, though, acknowledge "distressing" and "difficult episodes", such as one massacre of Amritsar, for northern India for 1919.

Before she visit di site for 1997 wia one British general give order make sojas shoot pipo wey dey protest for one garden wey get wall wia dem no go fit escape from, she give speech wey express her regret.