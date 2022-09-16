Queen Elizabeth II: From swans and dolphins to London streets - di Queen inheritance for King Charles III

Di United Kingdom longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dey known for her zest for life.

As one of di richest women for di UK, she inherit palaces, crown jewels and estates.

She also own number of unique and unexpected things, all of dem don pass on to di new King Charles.

Dresses

"Di Queen and di Queen Mother no wan be fashion setters. Dis na for oda pipo with less important work to do," royal designer Sir Norman Hartnell tok for one interview with New York Times for 1953.

Queen Elizabeth often dey wear blue outfits, leading to speculation say na her favourite colour, like for dis state visit to Saudi Arabia where she cover her head in material of di same colour as her body clothing

Dat na di year of Queen Elizabeth coronation. Yet, ova di years she develop her own wardrobe style wey became benchmark for female leaders ifor di western world.

She wear two-inch (five-centimetre) heels and skirt hemline below di knee with di hem weighed down to avoid undignified wardrobe mishaps.

Di hats dey small-brimmed and tall. E no dey common to see di Queen without headscarf, hat or tiara unless she dey indoors.

Di colours na bold pastels - most times lemon yellow or coral.

E work for her and become kind of standard for female power-dressing.

Blue dey believed to be di Queen favourite colour and she often dey wear am during her outings to sporting events.

E no dey clear wia dem go keep di Queen dresses now wey she don die.

Dresses of former Queen Victoria and popular members like Diana, Princess of Wales, dey for many museums.

Handbags

Maybe di most familiar item for her wardrobe na her handbag.

Di contents of Queen Elizabeth handbag don long be source of speculation

She always dey carry one to compliment her outfit for engagements and camera don snap her with am for her final official photograph.

British brand Launer na im create her bag, and report say she own 200, all with elongated straps to allow for di necessary handshaking.

Gerald Bodme, proprietor of Launer, say di Queen na "wonderful lady with huge charisma".

"She tell me on di many occasions wey I meet her say she never feel fully dressed without her handbag," e tell BBC.

Long speculation don dey about wetin dey inside di handbags. Always, some commentators claim say e contain folded £5 note for church collection on Sundays plus lipstick and a mirror.

Odas suggest say e also contain one mobile phone to call her grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth get handbag for every occasion

Report say di Queen don use her bag to communicate stylishly wit her staff. If she place am on di table during dinner, for instance, e dey stylishly send message dat she go like di event to end.

Swans and dolphins

By law, all white mute swans without ownership marks for England and Wales belong to di monarch.

Queen Elizabeth watching di process of swan upping for 2009, with her Swan Marker, David Barber, wey dey her left

Each year, dem dey do one census wey dem sabi as upping on swans for di London River Thames.

Swan upping don dey since as far back to di 12th Century, wen di Crown claim all ownership of unmarked mute swans for open water in order to ensure ready supply for feasts.

"Of course, pipo no longer dey chop today swans, and na all conservation and education exercise," di King Swan Marker, David Barber tok.

E be di Queen Swan Marker for 30 years until di moment of her death.

Dolphins wey dem find within three miles (4.8km) of di coast also belong to di monarch.

DI ownership get legal basis as far back to 1324, wen Edward II be king.

Di law state dat: "Also di King shall get whales and sturgeons taken in di sea or elsewhere within di realm."

Di statute still dey valid today and whales and dolphins dey recognise as "Fishes Royal".

Afta di death of im mother, di new King Charles don inherited dis wild animals.

Horses

News about di Queen love of dogs don plenti. Report say she own more than 30 corgis for her lifetime.

But anoda animal steal her heart: Dem believe be say she own plenti horses.

Queen Elizabeth develop passion for riding for very young age

Di Queen learn to ride on Shetland pony wey dem call Peggy, one present for her fourth birthday from her grandfather, King George V.

Later, she inherit di Royal Stud, one racehorse breeding centre for Sandringham, wey produce many of her winners.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute, wey supervise more than 100 royal winners, tok say she be pleasure to work for.

"I find out say training for di Queen come with no pressure, because of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more," e tok.

Di late monarch often name her horses to give a clear message - like Duty Bound, Constitution and Discretion.

"One tiny example of di attention to detail na say di Queen neva spray perfume wen she visit di yard to see her horses, because e fit excite testosterone-fuelled young colts," according to broadcaster Clare Balding, wey im grandfather, father and brother don train horses for di Queen.

As owner, di Queen win four of di five British Classic races.

Cars

For official engagements, di Queen dey use horse-drawn carriages or her custom made Bentley car, wey chauffeur go drive.

Queen Elizabeth often show her happiness for driving

But, di Queen dey regularly seen to dey drive Land Rovers.

Driving na one of di passions she share with her late husband, Prince Phillip. Di couple love cars wey Jaguar and Land Rover make - dat na one British company wey Indian conglomerate, Tata own now.

Before she become Queen, Princess Elizabeth volunteer as lorry driver and mechanic during World War II.

She sometimes dey use her driving skills to entertain her guests.

For September 1998, di Queen invite den Crown Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia to Balmoral for lunch. Afterwards, dem invite am on a tour of di 20,000 hectare estate.

According to former British diplomat Sherard Cowper-Coles memoirs, Abdullah wey first delay to accept, later agree and take di passenger seat.

To im surprise, di Queen get into di driver seat and drive along di Scottish highlands, "toking all di time".

Abdullah later come dey worry and urge di Queen to slow down.

Dis happen long before women dey allowed to drive for Saudi Arabia.

British press reports estimate di Queen car collection to worth more than $10 million, and say she own more than 30 Land Rovers during her life.

Land holding

Di 2022 Sunday Times Rich List estimate di Queen personal wealth to be £370 million ($426 million). Much of dis come from property, jewels, stamps and art work.

Some magnificent properties - like Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth for die - dey privately owned by di Royal Family

Di monarch also hold many oda royal residences and vast tracks of public land. These Crown Estates no be im private property and dem no fit sell am.

Dem include London Regent Street and Berkshire Ascot horse racecourse.

Di Crown Estates own di seabed out to 12 nautical miles from much of di British shore. Dat mean say many companies wey dey build offshore wind farms must pay di monarch royalties.

Di King now dey entitled to di equivalent of 25% of Crown Estate profits. Dem increase dis one from 15% for 2017, to help pay for di 10-year refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.

Di profits dey go to di UK Treasury, wey dey issues di funds through di Sovereign Grant.

Family inheritance

Queen Elizabeth also inherit personal items from her predecessors, wey dem store for di Royal Collection.

Queen Victoria popularise white wedding dresses

E include Queen Victoria wedding dress.

Victoria dey credited with popularising di white wedding dress, wey come to symbolise romantic propriety and purity.

Di Royal Collection also boast full body armour wey Henry VIII wear.

E disagreed with di Pope and make di Church of England independent, appointing imsef dia head. Di role don dey passed on to consecutive monarchs.

Jewels

Wen many of us think of di Royal Family, glittering gold and diamonds na im dey come to our mind.

Di Crown Jewels include some of di world biggest diamonds

Britain colonial empire na di biggest for di history of mankind, wey enable di Royal Family to take possession of some of di finest diamonds and precious stones.

E get great deal of controversy ova di way many jewels make dia way into di hands of di British crown and calls don dey for di return of many of di Crown Jewels to dia kontries of origin, including di Star of Africa and Koh-i-Noor diamonds.

Di monarch no really own dia Crown Jewels but hold dem in trust for di nation, and only ever wears dem on specific occasions, like coronations and di State Opening of Parliament.

E gat anoda collection, however, dat one dey owned by di Queen, separate from di Crown Jewels, and most of dis jewellery go pass on to King Charles.

DI Queen don already grant im wife, Camilla, ongoing loan of one of di most dazzling tiaras for di royal collection, for example, and in time we fit see oda pieces wey members of di Royal Family go wear, maybe di pearl necklaces and earrings wey don become part of Queen Elizabeth recognisable style.

Burial

Although King Charles dey likely to take possession of nearly all of Queen Elizabeth jewellery collection, one royal expert don predict say dem go bury her with two pieces.

Lisa Levinson, head of communications for di Natural Diamond Council, believe say dem go be her Welsh gold wedding band and one pair of pearl earrings.

If dis come to pass, some pipo go see am as a final, humble gesture on di part of di Queen.