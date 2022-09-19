Queen Elizabeth II burial: Queen Elizabeth Funeral fotos for Westminster Abbey
Guests from around di world don gada for Queen Elizabeth II funeral for Westminster Abbey.
Senior Royals, including King Charles III, look sombre as dem make dia way to di abbey for di historic service.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George join dia family for di service for di great-grandmother.
King Charles and other Royals bin first drive go Westminster Hall before dem follow di monarch coffin in a procession go di abbey.
Some 2,000 guests don gada for Westminster Abbey for di state funeral.
French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the world leaders in attendance.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and former prime ministers also dey for di service.
Lady Pamela Hicks, wey serve as lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, dey among di guests for Westminster.
All photos subject to copyright.