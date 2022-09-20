Tobi Amusan react to World athletics confirmation of her 100m hurdles record

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di World Athletics don confam di women world 100m hurdles record wey Tobi Amusan make for di 2022 World Championships.

For statement wey di international athletic governing body drop on Tuesday, dem also tok say di record times of two oda athletes — Mondo Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin also don dey ratified.

"Di world records wey Tobi Amusan, Mondo Duplantis, and Sydney McLaughlin set for di World Athletics Championships Oregon22 don dey ratified, dem tok.

Di athletes bin set di records for di World Athletics Championships wey shelle for Oregon,United States, for July.

"Amusan 12.12 for di women 100m hurdles semi finals, Duplantis 6.21m for di men pole vault final and McLaughlin 50.68 for di women 400m hurdles final all now officially dey di record books,as e be for di world U20 mark of 9.94 set by Letsile Tebogo for di men 100m heats."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tobi Amusan win 100m hurdles gold for di World Athletics Championships afta one world record time for her semi-final heat

Tobi Amusan react to her ratification

World Champion, Tobi Amusan post for her social media handle afta di news break say world athletics don ratify her record win.

she write for di post say "Hey, mummmaaa @ihurdle_coach still in doubt???

How Amusan break world record

For July 2022 for di World Championships for Oregon, USA, Tobi Amusan become world record holder and world champion for 100m hurdles.

Amusan be di number four position finisher for both 2019 World Athletics Championships and di delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, di Nigerian don finally see her name in bold letters inside di track and field record books.