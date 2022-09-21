Nigeria Election: Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, 15 odas wey make INEC presidential candidates final list

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don release di final list of presidential candidates of different political parties for di 2023 presidential election.

Inec release di list on Tuesday - both physically for dia notice board and online.

"Di published list contain di names of candidates validly nominated for national elections at di close of party primaries and di period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates," Festus Okoye, di commission official tok for statement.

Prominent on di list na di candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi of di Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party(SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo and odas.

Okoye say "Di Commission approve di final list of candidates for national elections (Presidential, Senatorial, and Federal Constituencies) pursuant to section 32(1) of di Electoral Act 2022 and Timetable and Schedule of Activities for di 2023 General Election."

Di list get names, age, origin and qualification of di candidates - dem also list di names and details of dia vice presidential candidates.

Inec also publish list of candidates for national assembly elections across Nigeria.

Doz wey dey di list na;

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Malik na Prince from Kogi state, North central Nigeria

Prince Malik na Prince from Kogi state, North central Nigeria.

Im na di son of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and na billionaire wey get energy company Bicernegy.

Prince Malik na also di founder of Formula One team Arrows A20.

For 2020 tori of im marriage to billionaire daughter Adama Indimi grab serious attention at di time.

Im vice presidential candidate na Enyinna Kasarachi.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Rabiu Kwankwaso na di former govor of Kano state, North west Nigeria

Rabiu Kwankwaso na di former govor of Kano state, North west Nigeria.

Di two term govnor also serve as senator after e leave office between 2015-2019.

Im bin serve as minister of defence under Olusegun Obasanjo presidency.

2023 go be di third time wey Kwankwaso go dey seek Nigeria highest office but di oda two attempts end for primaries.

Im vice preisdential candidate na Odiri Idahosa.

Omoyele Sowore (AAC)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Omoyele Sowore na founder and publisher of US-based media, Sahara Reporters.

Omoyele Sowore na founder and publisher of US-based media, Sahara Reporters.

Dis go be di second time wey Sowore go run for presidential election afta also running in 2019.

Di publisher/activist bin chop arrest few years ago unto 'Revolution Now' protest wey e bin wan organise across Nigeria.

Im vice presidential candidate na Magashi Garba

Peter Obi (LP)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Peter Obi na former govnor of Anambra state for southeastern Nigeria

Peter Obi na former govnor of Anambra state for southeastern Nigeria.

Im become flagbearer wen Labour Party hold dia convention for Asaba Delta state last month.

Former aspirant himself Professor Pat Utomi step down for Obi wia e also tok say Obi deserve to get chance to govern Nigeria.

Dis na di second time wey di two term govnor go dey ontop presidential ticket since - for 2019 e serve as running mate to Atiku Abubakar of di PDP for 2019 elections, na dia party come second.

Kola Abiola ( PRP)

Wia dis foto come from, PrP Wetin we call dis foto, Kola na di eldest son of late business tycoon and politician, late Moshood Abiola

Oga Kola na di eldest son of late business tycoon and politician, late Moshood Abiola.

Kola just like im father dey into business and e defeat former MD of Bank of di North Falalu Bello to grab di presidential ticket of PRP.

Dis no be di first time wey Kola go dabble into politics as e don happun before.

Di 59 year old go dey hope say e fit win dis time around.

Im vice presidential candidate na Zego Haruna.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na former Lagos state govnor, South west Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na former Lagos state govnor, South west Nigeria.

Di two term govnor bin also serve as senator during di brief third republic for Nigeria.

Dis na im first time to contest di presidential election.

Na im party dey currently in office so dat one make dem di party to beat.

Im vice presidential candidate na former Borno statet govnor, Kashim Shettima.

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Atiku Abubakar na man wey don tey for politics

Atiku Abubakar na man wey don tey for politics. Im don attempt to be president several for different political parties.

2023 go be di sixth time wey Atiku go seek to become Nigeria president after first showing interest for 1993 even though e no get im party ticket at di time.

Atiku na former Nigeria Vice President and e beat Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike to emerge candidate of di PDP.

Di Adamawa state born businessman contest general elections for 2007, 2011 and 2019 elections.

Im vice presidential candidate na Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Hamza Al- Mustapha (AA)

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Hamza Al- Mustapha na former chief security officer to late head of state General Sani Abacha

Hamza Al- Mustapha na former chief security officer to late head of state General Sani Abacha.

Al-Mustapha wey serve over 10 years for jail afta di death of Abacha defeat im only opponent Samson Odupitan to emerge candidate of AA.

Di retired Major from Yobe state don contest for Nigeria presidency before but go dey hope say dis time around go beta pass last time.

Im vice presidential candidate na Johnson Chukwuka

Professor Christopher Imumulen (AP)

Wia dis foto come from, Accord Wetin we call dis foto, Professor Christopher Imumulen na di youngest presidential aspirant

Christopher Imumulen na professor of Engineering.

Im na 39 years old - di youngest presidential candidate for di election.

Im begin im career as a gas plant engineer for BOC Gases Nigeria Limited for 2005.

Professor Christopher according to im profile get two Phd degrees for Engineering research and Educational Management.

Im vice presidential candidate na Bello Maru.

Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Dumebi Kachikwu na di founder of Roots Television

Dumebi Kachikwu na di founder of Roots Television.

Im defeat favourite for di ticket Kingsley Moghalu, a former Central bank oga to emerge.

Im vice presidential candidate na Buhari Ahmed.

Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle (APM)

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) do dia own convention inside dia office for capital of Nigeria Abuja and na dia chairmo Yusuf Mamman emerge as dia candidate.

To start wit, na only him show interest and oda party members agree to allow di Almat Farms owner di chance to represent dem as presidential candidate for 2023.

Peter Umeadi (APGA)

Peter Umeadi na retired Judge.

Im na former chief judge of Anambra state.

Na only oga Peter show interest and all oda party members agree to allow am contest for Nigeria presidency for 2023.

Im vice presidential candidate na Mohammed Koli.

Okwudili Anyajike (NRM)

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Oga Okudili na im emerge winner from di primaries wey National Rescue Movement do for Abuja.

Di businessman poll 180 votes to defeat im closest rival Professor Benedicta Egbo wey get 30 votes.

Im vice presidential candidate na Kyabo Muhammad.

Sani Yusuf (ADP)

Im na politician and businessman from Kano state, North west Nigeria.

Yusuf don tey for politics and im say im plan na to end 'systemic corruption' for Nigeria.

Im vice presidential candidate na Udo Okoro

Ojei Chichi (APM)

Wia dis foto come from, APM Wetin we call dis foto, Princess Chichi na di only female presidential candidate for di 2023 presidential election

Princess Chichi na di only female presidential candidate for di 2023 presidential election.

She na administrator and politician from Delta state, South south Nigeria.

Her vice presidential candidate na Ibrahim Mohammed

Nnadi Osita (APP)

Im vice presidential candidate na Hamisu Isah.

Adenuga Oluwafemi (BP)

Im vice presidential candidate na Mustapha Turaki.

Adebayo Adewole (SDP)

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Adewole Wetin we call dis foto, Adebayo Adewole na Lawyer

Adebayo Adewole na Lawyer, politician and business man from Ondo state, South west Nigeria.

Im na didi founder of Kaftan TV.

Im vice presidential candidate na Buhari Yusuf.

Daniel Nwanyanwu (ZLP)

Wia dis foto come from, Dan Nwanyanwu/Facebook

Daniel Nwanyanwu na di National chairman of Zenith Labour Party.

Nwanyanwu emerge Presidential candidate for di special convention of di party for Abuja.

Im na politician and banker from Imo state, Southeast Nigeria.