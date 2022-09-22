Ukraine war: 'I go break my arm, my leg... anytin to avoid Puti call-up'

By Olesya Gerasimenko & Liza Fokht

BBC News Russian

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di anti-war protesters wey enta streets on Wednesday don receive military draft papers

For many Russian men, di Kremlin decision to call up 300,000 military reservists for di war for Ukraine come as shock.

Sake of dat announcement, long queues don begin gada along Russia border as men dey try to comot di kontri to escape military call-up to join di war for Ukraine.

President Vladmir Putin bin announce partial military mobilization on Wednesday, wey about 300,000 pipo go need dey drafted to serve for di war.

For di big cities, Russia seven-month war on dia neighbour be like sometin wey no go reach dem. But as soon as President Vladimir Putin finish im address, e hit home. To send pipo go war na sometin dem no imagine fit ever happun.

Office messaging chats explode wit discussions on wetin fit happun next. Pipo begin plan wetin to do to avoid make dem no send dem go di front line.

"E be like sci-fi movie from di 1980s. I fear small to dey honest wit you," na so 28-year-old Dmitry, wey dey work for one office for St Petersburg tok.

Staff no fit work as dem dey glued to di speech on dia TV, computer and mobile phone screens.

Dmitry excuse imself from di office afta lunch and go exchange roubles for dollars for one nearby bank.

"I know sabi wetin to do next: maybe make I jump on di next plane wey dey go abroad or stay for Russia small and make police dey chase me for anti-war rallies."

Dem don already call up Sergei - no be im real name.

One 26-year-old PhD student and lecturer for one popular Russian university say im bin dey expect groceries delivery di night before Putin address wen di doorbell ring. Instead, na two men for civilian clothes im see wey give am military papers say make im sign.

BBC get a copy of dis documents, wey ask am to show up for draft centre on Thursday.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sergey, one PhD student wey no get combat experience, receive military papers afta Putin announce partial mobilisation

Kremlin tok say na only pipo wey don do dia military service and get special skills and combat experience na im dem go call . But Sergei no get any military experience and im stepfather dey worried, as dodging di call-up na criminal offence for Russia.

Di stepfather dey work for one state oil company and hours later, dem ask am to provide a list of staff wey get legal exemption from military service.

Most Russian men no get, so many of dem dey find ways to avoid di call-up.

One man, wey no want make dem mention im name tell BBC Rayhan Demytrie say e grab im passport and head go di border, im no even pack anytin else, immediately afta President Putin announcement - because e fall into di group wey dem fit potentially send go di war.

For Moscow, Vyacheslav say im and im friends don begin look for medical connections to epp.

"Mental health or treatment for drug addiction look like good, cheap or even free options," e tok.

"If you dey high and dem arrest you as you dey drive, hopefully dem go collect your licence and you go undergo treatment. E no dey certain but hopefully dis go dey enough to avoid make dem no carry you join di army."

Im brother-in-law narrowly escape di call-up becos e no dey house wen di officials come. Na im mama see di documents, wey say e must report for duty between 19 and 23 September.

"E don lock imself inside one room now and no gree come out," Vyacheslav tok. "E get two small children aged three and one: wetin e suppose do?"

Anoda man, from Kaliningrad, tell BBC say im go do anytin to avoid being drafted: "I go break my arm, my leg, I go-go prison, anytin to avoid dis whole tin."

Thousands of Russians attend di anti-war protests for cities across Russia on Wednesday night. Many of dem tok say na for di streets or police detention dem land dem di call up letter.

Human rights organisation OVD-Info list up to 10 police stations for Moscow alone wia dem give protesters dia papers. At least one man for Moscow Vernadsky district no gree sign and dem threaten am wit criminal case.

One woman tell di independent Mediazona website say dem detain her husband for one anti-war protest for Arbat for central Moscow. Dem cari am go one police station, come give am di call-up papers and sign dem as police dey video am. Di police tell am say dem go draft am on Thursday.

25-year-old Mikhail commot Russia go neighbouring Georgia wen di war start, e only come im small hometown for di Urals for few days. E bin plan to go back but e dey worried now by President Putin nuclear weapons threat and go stay for Russia, close to im family.

"We dey in a state of panic. For my town, many pipo don already receive call-up papers but I no dey registered to live here so e no go reach me."

E recently just secure one beta job for Tbilisi but e see say e dey pointless now because of Vladimir Putin military escalation.

"On 21 September, e manage to destroy even di mess e first make on 24 February [wen di invasion start]," Mikhail tok. "I don stop to dey care, I only dey live for today."

Di call-up bin spark protests for major Russian cities including Moscow and St Petersburg on Tuesday, wey lead to 1,300 reported arrests.

Reports from Russia tok say dem dey give some of those dem detain for protesting draft papers for custody for police stations.

Kremlin tok-tok pesin Dmitry Peskov, tok say e no dey against di law, wen dem ask am.