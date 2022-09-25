Queen Elizabeth II: Foto of chapel ledger stone dem release

Buckingham Palace don release di first foto of di new ledger stone wey mark di Queen final resting place for Windsor.

Dem don set di black burial stone on di floor of di George VI Memorial Chapel, wia dem bury di monarch on Monday.

Dem engrave di stone in memory of di Queen, her parents, and her late husband, di Duke of Edinburgh.

E replace a previous slab dem dedicate to George VI and di Queen Mama.

Di fresh stone now read "George VI 1895-1952" and "Elizabeth 1900-2002" den a metal Garter Star, and also "Elizabeth II 1926-2022" and "Philip 1921-2021".

All four royals na members of di Order of di Garter, di most senior order of knighthood for di British honours system.

Di order of chivalry date back to olden days and pipo wey dey dia na di monarch and oda senior figures, including ex-prime ministers and former military chiefs.

Di newly installed stone dey surrounded by very fine tributes and wreaths to mark di Queen death.

Dem use hand-carved Belgian black marble wit brass letter inlays make am, to match di ledger stone wey dey dia before.

Dem bury di Queen for one private burial for George VI Memorial Chapel wey King Charles III and immediate family members attend on Monday, wen di late monarch join her parents, her sister and her husband.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Na di Queen commission di chapel for 1962

Di service for evening follow public activities of di day - di Queen state funeral for Westminster Abbey and committal service for Windsor.

Members of di public go fit pay to see di ledger stone in person from Thursday.

Di chapel go reopen to visitors dat day, and go dey open every day excluding Sundays wen e go dey only open for worshippers.

Entry to di castle na £28.50 for adults on Saturdays and £26.50 on oda days, according to di chapel website.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, E neva tey dem relocate Prince Philip go di chapel

Na di Queen commission di chapel for 1962 as a burial place for her father King George VI and na George Pace design am.

Di pale stone annexe na some tin wey dem add to di north side of di building behind di North Quire Aisle and dem complete am for 1969.

Na cremation dem do di Queen sister, Princess Margaret wey die for 2002 and na for di Royal Vault of St George Chapel dem bin place her ashes before dem move am go di George VI memorial chapel wit her parents coffins wen di Queen Mama die a few weeks later.

E neva tey dem relocate Prince Philip go di chapel.

Wen e die for April 2021, dem bury im coffin for di Royal Vault, ready for movement to di memorial chapel to join im wife as she die.