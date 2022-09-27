Algeria vs Nigeria friendly: Super Eagles, Desert Warriors face each other

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners Algeria go meet wit Nigeria for International Friendly wey di north African sides dey host.

Dis na di two side's first meeting since dem bin meet for international friendly match for October 2020.

For dat game di Desert Warriors bin win di Super Eagles 1-0 and di West Africans neva defeat dia opponents today for dia last three matches.