Kabul blast: At least 19 pipo don die afta one blast hit Kabul education centre - police

Police for Kabul say suicide blast for one education centre for di Afghan capital don kill at least 19 pipo and injure many odas.

Di blast take place for di Kaaj education centre for di Dashte Barchi area for di west of di city.

Students bin dey do one practice university exam, officials from di centre tok.

Many of those wey dey live for di area na from di Hazara minority, wey don dey targeted in di past attacks.

Footage on local TV wey dem share on social media appear to show scenes from one nearby hospital, wia dem cover plenti bodies wey dem lay on di floor. Oda media wey tori be say dem dey di site of di private college show di destruction how tables scata for di damaged classrooms.

Di Kaaj tuition centre na private college wey dey teach both male and female students. Most girls' schools for di kontri don dey closed since di Taliban return to power for August last year, but some private schools dey open.

No group don say dem dey behind di blast. But Shiite Hazaras don for decades now don face persecution from both di Taliban and di rival Islamic State group.

Several blasts don happun for di Dashte Barchi region - wey be mainly a Shiite Muslim area - for recent years, with di attacks wey dey often target areas like schools and hospitals.

On Friday, di Taliban interior ministry spokesman say security teams dey di site and condemn di attack.

Abdul Nafy Takor say attacking civilian targets "prove say di enemy dey inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards."

Di Taliban return to power for Afghanistan last August and di group say dem dey attempting to restore stability.

However attacks by rival Islamists di Islamic State group don continue. Afghanistan Hazara community dey often dey targeted by Sunni militant groups, including IS.

Prior to di Taliban return last year, bomb attack on a girls school for di Dashte Barchi region kill at least 85 pipo - mainly students- and injure hundreds more.