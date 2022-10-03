Tinubu video: Why APC presidential candidate post spark controversy about wia e dey and why e never show face recently

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Tinubu

Presidential campaign officially start for Nigeria on 28 September 2022 ahead of di 2023 elections wey di kontri dey prepare for.

Di All Progressives Congress, APC party last week bin announce say dem postpone di start of dia campaign sake of dem wan expand di campaign council list to accommodate more stakeholders.

Di Director General for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong make di announcement for inside statement on Tuesday 27 September, dis na one day to di official start.

But d﻿i party never announce di new date wen dem go begin dia campaign.

B﻿ut dat announcement na one wey some Nigerians receive wit plenti questions.

Because prior to dat, some tok-tok don dey about wia di party presidential flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey.

Even as presidential candidates for di 2023 general elections on Thursday 30 September bin sign peace accord for Abuja, Tinubu no show face. But im running mate Kashim Shettima attend.

Some of di presidential candidates wey show for di event na Labour Party Peter Obi, PDP Atiku Abubakar, NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso and AAC Omoyele Sowore.

Dis one make more pipo kontinu to ask di kwesion about di whereabout of Oga Bola Tinubu.

#Hashtagwhereistinubu bin also trend for social media, and reactions begin follow am.

Bola Tinubu reply

Wia dis foto come from, Kano state goment/Facebook

In reply to di questions, di APC presidential candidate post ontop im social media handle on Sunday, 3 October wetin you fit call 'proof of life'.

For di video, Tinubu dey ride exercise bicycle and im caption explain say e dey 'kampe'.

"Many don tok say I don die; odas claim say I don withdraw from di presidential campaign. Well... Nope."

"Dis be di reality: I dey strong, I dey healthy and I dey READY to serve Nigerians from Day One". E tok

Wia Tinubu dey?

For di post oga Tinubu no tok wia im dey but im tok-tok dey say na London im dey wia e dey rest.

One Ayo Ayelabowo, wey bi one of di nominees for di Presidential Campaign Council, for one interview on Arise TV, say oga Tinubu bin decide to travel to di UK so e go get some rest bifo di commencement of campaigns.

Ayelabowo tok say "Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dey for London. E no fit rest for Lagos.

"Dem no go let am rest. E dey come to Abuja most of di time, but dem go still no allow im rest".

E add say, "dis man bin dey work for average of 20 hours each day. So, reasonable pipo bin tink say make e leave di kontri sake of pipo no go let am rest since di campaign dey come soon."

E also explain say di invitation for di peace accord bin come very late, na im make di last-minute arrangement of Oga Shettima to fill di gap come in place.

APC campagn council tok-tok pesin, Bayo Onanuga for im facebook also tok say oga Tinubu no sick say e dey rest for di UK.Onanuga say, "we still tok today at about 2:00pm, and e bin tell me how im one week retreat never make any difference. E still burn im candle till 4.30 a.m today, e add.

But tori wey dey fly around within di party be say Oga Tinubu fit likely return to Nigeria on 3 October.

T﻿inubu controversial UK trip for 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian goment

D﻿is no be di first time wey Nigerians go react say dem no see Tinubu for public wen dem expect.

F﻿or 2021, e bin get one time wey Tinubu bin dey absent for public space for one long time.

D﻿at time, plenti-plenti tori don bin fly upandan say im sick and even rumours of death wey im don deny.

But di APC national leader return to di kontri later dat year.

P﻿resident Muhammadu Buhari including oda VIP's and goment officials including Lagos state Govnor Sanwo-Olu bin pay di national leader visit for London dat time.

Dat one na sake of di rumour of im death.

Afta im visit on 3, August 2021, Govnor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State bin follow journalists tok for lagos dat time say di national leader of di All Progressives Congress (APC) dey "hale and hearty" for London, di United Kingdom.

E bin say im deliberately go take im eyes see wetin dey happun so e go assure Nigerians say all dey well with Bola Tinubu.