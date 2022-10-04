Nnamdi Kanu form di separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) wen e break away from di Movement for di Actualization of di Sovereign State of Biafra (Massob) wey bin dey on ground in di early 2000s, along wit di Biafra Zionist Movement (BZM). Since di IPOB movement start for 2012, pro-Biafra protests don hold across Europe and Africa. Getty Images

Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS) arrest Kanu and charge am for Federal High Court Abuja wit sedition, ethnic incitement, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms and di illegal importation of broadcast equipment.

Im arraignment kontinu for Abuja Magistrate Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, intimidation and membership of illegal organisation.

Kanu arrest and trial spark fight-fight between im supporters and police, wit di killing of two policemen during one protest for Onitsha, Anambra State.

One Abuja High court order Kanu release but federal goment no gree comply wit di order.

Nigeria federal goment file fresh six-count charge against Kanu, on crime wey involve threats to national security, wey make court order im remand for Kuje prison.

Kanu carry federal goment of Nigeria go ECOWAS court, wia e blame President Muhammadu Buhari say e still hold am for deterntion despite court order.

Afta dem hold am without trial for over one year, dem arraign Nnamdi Kanu on charges of criminal conspiracy, membership of illegal organization and intimidation. Wit handcuff for im hand, Nnamdi Kanu (C) attend trial on top treasonable felony for Federal High court for Abuja, for 2016. Getty Images

Dem release am from detention for di first time in almost 18 months Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court, Abuja, grant am bail due to health issues.

Sojas invade im house for Afara-Ukwu near Umuahia, Abia State. Kanu jump bail and run go abroad. Di invasion of im house happun afta im supporters clash wit army patrol near im house.

Federal goment obtain ex-parte order wey declare IPOB as terrorist group. Appeal court reject dia appeal.

One Federal High Court for Abuja order say make goment try Kanu separately from im four co-defendants: Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie. Di Federal High Court wia dem dey try Kanu for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism. Getty Images

Video wia Kanu dey pray for di wailing wall for Jerusalem appear. Dis na di first time pipo dey see di IPOB leader since e run from Nigeria for 2017.

While e dey hide for abroad Kanu kontinu to campaign against Nigeria goment. For Nigeria, agitation among im supporters increase and clash wit security operatives kontinu.

Kanu return to di United Kingdom from Israel. Mazi Kanu wear Jewish prayer shawl as e leave im house for Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017 Getty Images

Justice Binta Nyako revoke di bail she bin give Kanu and issue arrest warrant.

Kanu call for di killing and beheading of Nigerian security officers during one live broadcast on Facebook.

Di Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, accuse am of inciting violence wey lead to di death over 100 pipo including police men and attack against civil and democratic agencies for South East.

One Federal High Court for Abuja begin Kanu trial for im absence. Di prosecution bring five witnesses to testify against am.

Facebook ban Nnamdi Kanu afta e share videos of attacks by armed men wia Fulani herdsmen dey stay. Dem say e don kontinu to violate dia community rules including rules on harm and hate speech.

IPOB members allegedly burn down police station for Ebonyi. Attack on state and security facilities kontinu across states for southeast and south south.

Dem rearrest Kanu and extradite am from Kenya to resume trial for Nigeria. Court grant federal gonment request to remand Kanu for DSS facility until July 26.

Di trial dey adjourned to October 21, and more adjournments follow sake of say DSS no fit produce Kanu for court.

Ipob declare beginning of compulsory sit-at-home every Monday until goment free Nnamdi Kanu.

Ipob announce say dem don cancel di sit-at-home order wey don cripple di southeast every Monday and make students for di region miss key certificate exams. However, dis sit-at-home kontinu to hold, wit armed men wey dey enforce am dey kill pipo and burn properties across di region.

Federal goment again increase charges against Kanu from seven to 15-count.

Nnamdi Kanu plead not guilty to di new charges. Justice Binta Nyako preside over di case. As dat one dey happun, Justice Benson Anya of di Abia State High Court order di federal goment to pay Kanu, N1 billion as damages for di invasion of im house for 2017, afta im Lawyer file suit for August 2021.

Di Federal High Court for Abuja adjourn hearing of Ipob leader again to April 8. Di hearing na to determine weda di amended terrorism and treasonable felony charges wey goment file against Kanu dey valid.

Di trial Judge at di Federal High Court strike out eight out of di 15 court charge against Kanu by di Nigerian goment.

Di trial judge, Binta Nyako, reject Kanu bail request and adjourn di suit until May 26. Before di date, di trial get anoda adjournment to June 28, wia one of Kanu Lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, say di judge dey sick.