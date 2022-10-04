Nnamdi Kanu court case: Federal High Court for Umuahia go hear suit of extra-ordinary rendition of Ipob leader

"Nnamdi Kanu arrested today": [Ipob news] 'Nnamdi Kanu extradition arrest' in Nigeria ', go appear for Nigeria court - 'Abubakar Malami'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin we call dis foto,

Nnamdi Kanu na im dey operate Radio Biafra

Di Federal High Court for Umuahia, Abia state gol today hear di extra-ordinary rendition suit wey di leader of di proscribed group, di Independent People of Biafra, bring before am.

Kanu lawyers file di suit before di court for March dis year to redress wetin dem call di 'infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu wey dem say na violation of im fundamental rights.

Kanu dey seek among odas make court give an order of injunction restraining and prohibiting di respondents from taking any further step in any criminal prosecution against am as well as an order to make di respondents pay di sum of twenty five billion naira to am as damages.

Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor for statement say di incident for Kenya na clear violation of im fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of di African Charter on Human and Pipos Rights, as well as Chapter IV of di Nigerian Constitution.

Di lawyer add for di statement say make "di Court redress di plenti violations wey come wit di rendition, like di torture, di unlawful detention and di denial of di right to fair hearing wey dey require by law bifo anybody fit dey expel from one kontri to di oda.

I dey also seek to stop im prosecution and restore am to di status quo bifo e dey rendition for 19th June, 2021," e add.

Wetin we call dis Video,

Kanu Lawyer reply Malami over fresh accuse

Wetin bin happun

Na for June, 2021 dem arrest Kanu, di leader of di banned Ipob.

Justice Minister Abubakar Malami for one press conference bin say dem return Kanu to Nigeria.

"We wan inform Nigerians say goment working with security agencies don succeed in attempt to arrest Nnamdi Kanu and we don bring am back come Nigeria Malami" bin tok

Malami bin tell tori pipo for Abuja, di kontri political capital, one afternoon of Tuesday 29 June 2021.

"Kanu go still ansa for di 11 charges wey e bin dey face for court before e try to escape justice and we don already re-present bifo court."

Malami bin tok say Kanu arrest na through di efforts of Nigerian security agencies and Interpol.

Shortly afta Malami address tori pipo on Tuesday, one Nigerian court order di detention of Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu

Federal High Court for Abuja later order say make dem detain Kanu for DSS facility.

Im case dey court.

How Nnamdi Kanu case don waka

Timeline of Nnamdi Kanu and di Indigenous People of Biafra movement

Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu Getty

Nnamdi Kanu form di separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) wen e break away from di Movement for di Actualization of di Sovereign State of Biafra (Massob) wey bin dey on ground in di early 2000s, along wit di Biafra Zionist Movement (BZM).

Since di IPOB movement start for 2012, pro-Biafra protests don hold across Europe and Africa. Getty Images

Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS) arrest Kanu and charge am for Federal High Court Abuja wit sedition, ethnic incitement, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms and di illegal importation of broadcast equipment.

Im arraignment kontinu for Abuja Magistrate Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, intimidation and membership of illegal organisation.

Kanu arrest and trial spark fight-fight between im supporters and police, wit di killing of two policemen during one protest for Onitsha, Anambra State.

One Abuja High court order Kanu release but federal goment no gree comply wit di order.

Nigeria federal goment file fresh six-count charge against Kanu, on crime wey involve threats to national security, wey make court order im remand for Kuje prison.

Kanu carry federal goment of Nigeria go ECOWAS court, wia e blame President Muhammadu Buhari say e still hold am for deterntion despite court order.

Afta dem hold am without trial for over one year, dem arraign Nnamdi Kanu on charges of criminal conspiracy, membership of illegal organization and intimidation.

Wit handcuff for im hand, Nnamdi Kanu (C) attend trial on top treasonable felony for Federal High court for Abuja, for 2016. Getty Images

Dem release am from detention for di first time in almost 18 months Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court, Abuja, grant am bail due to health issues.

Sojas invade im house for Afara-Ukwu near Umuahia, Abia State. Kanu jump bail and run go abroad. Di invasion of im house happun afta im supporters clash wit army patrol near im house.

Federal goment obtain ex-parte order wey declare IPOB as terrorist group. Appeal court reject dia appeal.

One Federal High Court for Abuja order say make goment try Kanu separately from im four co-defendants: Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie.

Di Federal High Court wia dem dey try Kanu for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism. Getty Images

Video wia Kanu dey pray for di wailing wall for Jerusalem appear. Dis na di first time pipo dey see di IPOB leader since e run from Nigeria for 2017.

While e dey hide for abroad Kanu kontinu to campaign against Nigeria goment. For Nigeria, agitation among im supporters increase and clash wit security operatives kontinu.

Kanu return to di United Kingdom from Israel.

Mazi Kanu wear Jewish prayer shawl as e leave im house for Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017 Getty Images

Justice Binta Nyako revoke di bail she bin give Kanu and issue arrest warrant.

Kanu call for di killing and beheading of Nigerian security officers during one live broadcast on Facebook.

Di Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, accuse am of inciting violence wey lead to di death over 100 pipo including police men and attack against civil and democratic agencies for South East.

One Federal High Court for Abuja begin Kanu trial for im absence. Di prosecution bring five witnesses to testify against am.

Facebook ban Nnamdi Kanu afta e share videos of attacks by armed men wia Fulani herdsmen dey stay. Dem say e don kontinu to violate dia community rules including rules on harm and hate speech.

IPOB members allegedly burn down police station for Ebonyi. Attack on state and security facilities kontinu across states for southeast and south south.

Dem rearrest Kanu and extradite am from Kenya to resume trial for Nigeria. Court grant federal gonment request to remand Kanu for DSS facility until July 26.

Di trial dey adjourned to October 21, and more adjournments follow sake of say DSS no fit produce Kanu for court.

Ipob declare beginning of compulsory sit-at-home every Monday until goment free Nnamdi Kanu.

Ipob announce say dem don cancel di sit-at-home order wey don cripple di southeast every Monday and make students for di region miss key certificate exams. However, dis sit-at-home kontinu to hold, wit armed men wey dey enforce am dey kill pipo and burn properties across di region.

Federal goment again increase charges against Kanu from seven to 15-count.

Nnamdi Kanu plead not guilty to di new charges. Justice Binta Nyako preside over di case. As dat one dey happun, Justice Benson Anya of di Abia State High Court order di federal goment to pay Kanu, N1 billion as damages for di invasion of im house for 2017, afta im Lawyer file suit for August 2021.

Di Federal High Court for Abuja adjourn hearing of Ipob leader again to April 8. Di hearing na to determine weda di amended terrorism and treasonable felony charges wey goment file against Kanu dey valid.

Di trial Judge at di Federal High Court strike out eight out of di 15 court charge against Kanu by di Nigerian goment.

Di trial judge, Binta Nyako, reject Kanu bail request and adjourn di suit until May 26. Before di date, di trial get anoda adjournment to June 28, wia one of Kanu Lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, say di judge dey sick.

Again, court refuse Kanu bail as Justice Nyako Binta rule say di bail application dey unconstitutional and lead to long tok.