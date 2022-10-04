Nnamdi Kanu court case: Federal High Court for Umuahia go hear suit of extra-ordinary rendition of Ipob leader
Di Federal High Court for Umuahia, Abia state gol today hear di extra-ordinary rendition suit wey di leader of di proscribed group, di Independent People of Biafra, bring before am.
Kanu lawyers file di suit before di court for March dis year to redress wetin dem call di 'infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu wey dem say na violation of im fundamental rights.
Kanu dey seek among odas make court give an order of injunction restraining and prohibiting di respondents from taking any further step in any criminal prosecution against am as well as an order to make di respondents pay di sum of twenty five billion naira to am as damages.
Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor for statement say di incident for Kenya na clear violation of im fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of di African Charter on Human and Pipos Rights, as well as Chapter IV of di Nigerian Constitution.
Di lawyer add for di statement say make "di Court redress di plenti violations wey come wit di rendition, like di torture, di unlawful detention and di denial of di right to fair hearing wey dey require by law bifo anybody fit dey expel from one kontri to di oda.
I dey also seek to stop im prosecution and restore am to di status quo bifo e dey rendition for 19th June, 2021," e add.
Wetin bin happun
Na for June, 2021 dem arrest Kanu, di leader of di banned Ipob.
Justice Minister Abubakar Malami for one press conference bin say dem return Kanu to Nigeria.
"We wan inform Nigerians say goment working with security agencies don succeed in attempt to arrest Nnamdi Kanu and we don bring am back come Nigeria Malami" bin tok
Malami bin tell tori pipo for Abuja, di kontri political capital, one afternoon of Tuesday 29 June 2021.
"Kanu go still ansa for di 11 charges wey e bin dey face for court before e try to escape justice and we don already re-present bifo court."
Malami bin tok say Kanu arrest na through di efforts of Nigerian security agencies and Interpol.
Shortly afta Malami address tori pipo on Tuesday, one Nigerian court order di detention of Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu
Federal High Court for Abuja later order say make dem detain Kanu for DSS facility.
Im case dey court.