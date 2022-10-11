ASUU Strike Update: President Buhari get 'final say' on strike by public lecturers- Gbajabiamila

Afta almost 10 months e be like say di strike by goment lecturers for Nigeria go soon end.

Public teachers under di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) hold crucial meeting wit di leadership of di House of Representatives for Abuja on Monday.

Di meeting wey last for some hours give hope say di strike wey don make students of public universities dey for house for a long time now go soon end.

Na di Speaker of di House of reps, oga Femi Gbajabiamila preside over di meeting wey di president of Asuu, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke attend.

'Strike go end in few days'

Di lecturers embark on Strike on 14 February wit warning strike - and wit monthly extensions, di union don carry di strike reach nine months.

Afta all di dragging and controversy, court mata and registration of new unions for public university lecturers, di House of reps intervention be like di one wey go end di strike.

Oga Osodeke express better hope for di first time since dia action start say, we hope say working togeda in di next few day we fit put an end to dis complication for Nigeria educational system."

Di lecturers get plenty demands wey bother mostly on poor welfare and unpaid Earned Academic Allowance.

But Asuu president afta di meeting wit di Lawmakers "light dey at di end of di tunnel" - e say di union don take of di agreement wit di lawmakers but dem go need to consult wit dia members before dem take decision.

For im comment afta di meeting, e be like say Asuu prefer wetin di Lawmakers do dan wetin dem don experience wit di Minsters of Education and dat of Labour.

"From wetin don happun today, for di first time we dey see light at di end of di tunnel becos dis na di first time we dey get dis kain tin.

"We hope say dis time around nobody or group go try create wetin go cause problem again. We hope say dis na di final in di interest of our pikin dem," di Asuu president tok.

'President Buhari final say'

Oga Gbajabiamila bin don tok say Nigerians go soon hear from President Muhammadu Buhari on di Asuu strike - e tok dis one last week Friday afta meeting wit di president.

Di Speaker play di role of negotiator between goment and di lecturers.

E bin tok say im tok-tok wit presido go well and di president dey wait for di advice and recommendation of di lawmakers.

But afta di Monday meeting di Speaker say wetin remain na for dem to dot di I's and cross di T's wey go dey dia recommendation to di president.

"We hold meetings wit evri body and we dey happy to report say we don make better progress and we are more or less at di end of di road," e tok.

On di issue of "no work, no pay" rule of goment, oga Gbajabiamila say president Buhari go get final say on di mata. E assure say dem go advise di president well.

"Di issue of UTAS wey be anoda important issue for Asuu, Accountant general and goment go also dey considered.

"We don agree to work togeda on di uniqueness of UTAS as di payment platform instead of IPPIS. We go consider evri tin togeda wit di chairman Committee on Tertiary Education to know wetin Asuu wan include inside di IPPIS platform," di Speaker tok.

Wetin don dey happun wit ASUU

ASUU begin strike since 14 February 2022, and for August, di union declare "total and indefinite" continuation of dia strike.

Di union dey demand for academic autonomy, improved welfare for di lecturers and giving new life or revitalisation of public universities.

Although goment bin first agree to pay dem part of di money wey dem bin demand for di revitalisation of public universities wey be about N1.1 trillion, dem come say dem no get dat kain money now sake of low oil price.

As dem come dey try still find solution, na so di goment carry di union go court say make dem end di strike - meanwhile, as dis one bin dey occur, di goment say dem go do "no work, no pay".

Dis one mean say for di period wey di lecturers no work, dem no collect salary.

On 21 September, 2022, di National Industrial Court wey dey sit for Abuja, order make di Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) end dia seven months old strike.

Di judge wey put eye for di mata Justice Polycarp Hamman restrain ASUU to kontinu wit di industrial action pending di determination of on substantive suit.

Im bin follow tok say di ruling dey for di interest of students.

"No amount of compensation fit cover for di loses of di students".