Most pipo don run comot dia houses go IDP camps
Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke
Flooding for Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State reach roof level as many houses dey totally submerged in di flood
Di flooding don sack over 72 communities for Ahoada West LGA
Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency
Some flood victims dey trapped for dia places and dey live and cook inside canoe
Rivers State Goment don release one billion naira to assist flood victims
House wey flood cover for Bomadi
Flood victims gatz use canoe comot from dia villages to IDP camps for higher grounds for Mbiama
Di flood affect Abua/odual, Ahoada East, Ahoa West and Ogba Egbema Ndoni, di four local goments for di Orashi region for Rivers State
Many flood victims don mice to internally displaced pipo camps for Akinima town hall
Wia dis foto come from, Ofboka Umeda
Flooding in Ahoada West , Rivers State
Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA
Many villages dey covered with di flood for Bomadi
Flooding in Delta State
Many villages don move to IDP camps sake of di flooding for Burutu
Pipo wey dey pack comot form dia house sake of di flood
Many property don damage sake of di flooding
Many families dey displaced sake of di flooding for Yenagoa and many dey use canoe move from place to place
Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency.
Many flood victims dey live inside dia flooded home for Bayelsa State
Flood don sack pipo from dia house for Uzere
Flood don destroy di Amassoma road for Bayelsa State
Di flooding don cut di Amassoma road for a Bayelsa State into two so pipo no fit use di road again
Di flooding don sack families comot for a Burutu LGA
Wia dis foto come from, Ofboka Umeda
Watercover road wey motor dey pass