Nigeria Flooding: Fotos of how flood take scata communities for Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states

Most pipo don run comot dia houses go IDP camps

Flooding in Ahoada West , Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Flooding for Akinima, headquarters of Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State reach roof level as many houses dey totally submerged in di flood

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di flooding don sack over 72 communities for Ahoada West LGA

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency

Wetin we call dis foto,

Some flood victims dey trapped for dia places and dey live and cook inside canoe

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Rivers State Goment don release one billion naira to assist flood victims

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

House wey flood cover for Bomadi

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Flood victims gatz use canoe comot from dia villages to IDP camps for higher grounds for Mbiama

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di flood affect Abua/odual, Ahoada East, Ahoa West and Ogba Egbema Ndoni, di four local goments for di Orashi region for Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many flood victims don mice to internally displaced pipo camps for Akinima town hall

Wia dis foto come from, Ofboka Umeda

Wetin we call dis foto,

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many villages dey covered with di flood for Bomadi

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Flooding in Delta State

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many villages don move to IDP camps sake of di flooding for Burutu

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Pipo wey dey pack comot form dia house sake of di flood

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many villages don move to IDP camps sake of di flooding for Burutu

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency

Wetin we call dis foto,

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many property don damage sake of di flooding

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many families dey displaced sake of di flooding for Yenagoa and many dey use canoe move from place to place

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency.

Wetin we call dis foto,

Many flood victims dey live inside dia flooded home for Bayelsa State

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Flood don sack pipo from dia house for Uzere

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency

Wetin we call dis foto,

Flood don destroy di Amassoma road for Bayelsa State

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di flooding don cut di Amassoma road for a Bayelsa State into two so pipo no fit use di road again

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di flooding don sack families comot for a Burutu LGA

Wia dis foto come from, Ofboka Umeda

Wetin we call dis foto,

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Wia dis foto come from, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency

Wetin we call dis foto,

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Madueke

Wetin we call dis foto,

Watercover road wey motor dey pass

Wia dis foto come from, DESOPADEC MEDIA

Wetin we call dis foto,

