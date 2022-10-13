Nnamdi Kanu discharged: Appeal court free Ipob leader of charges FG sama against am

Di Appeal Court for Abuja don discharge all charges against di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case say Kanu no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.

Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process. Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

Court further tok say federal goment fail to tok di location wia dem arrest Kanu despite di big allegations dem sama for im head. Court add say as dem keep quiet, mean say dem agree wit wetin Kanu tok say dem kidnap am and bring am forcefully back to Nigeria.

Court further hold say e dey against law to detain and try Kanu for any court since dem bring am back illegally.

Wetin else di panel tok?

Justice Jummai for her judgement tok say dem no go make di mistake wey di lower court make, "even though dem get warrant of arrest, even though goment tell dem to arrest am, as far as no be inside di shores of Nigeria wia e commit di alleged offence, di arrest and forceful return to Nigeria dey illegal"

She explain say to even cari am go court immediately no dey proper sake of say di appellant get right to notification so dat im go get time prepare imsef on how to defend imsef for court.

Di lower court also make mistake as dem no address all di issues and answer all di questions raised by di appellant." Di judge rule.

Dis dey come afta im lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome bin beg court to strike out di remaining seven-count charges wey Federal High Court retain afta dem strike out eight from di 15.

Earlier, Justice Jummai Hannatu Saki strike out di motion of accelerated hearing, sake of say e don dey overtaken by events.

She also keep di bail application for Nnamdi Kanu for corner, pending di Appeal court ruling.

Nigeria goment bin sama di proscribed Ipob leader 15 count charge wey border on terrorism, treason, secession and dat im be member of IPOB group wey goment don outlaw.

But for May 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court remove some of di charges from 15 to seven.

Di Federal High Court wey siddon for Abuja bin dismiss di bail application of Nnamdi Kanu.

Trial Judge, Justice Binta describe di application as "gross abuse of court process."

Justice Nyako for her ruling for June 2022 say di suit na attempt to kontinu to litigate on issues wey dem bin don rule on top.

She advise di applicant to approach di Court of Appeal on di issue of bail.

Justice Nyako adjourn di mata to 14 November for mention and to also know di outcome of di case for Appeal court.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu say e dey fight to defend im pipo no be to kill dem.

Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra add say di Biafra struggle na to fight for di pipo and not to kill-kill di pipo of di region.

Kanu tok wen im bin dey response to di outcome of im bail application for di Federal High Court, Abuja for one interview afta im trial.

"I no dey disappointed, why I go dey, na wetin we expect to happun, but I want our pipo to dey very calm, I want Biafra land to dey peaceful, calm and very very peaceful.

We dey fight to defend our pipo, not to kill dem. We dey fight to defend dem, dats why I dey here, and we go continue to do so until we get victory." E tok.

Kanu lawyers argue say na for June 27, 2021 security agencies arrest Kanu, di Ipob leader for Kenya.

Since den im trial wey attract di interest of plenti Nigerians and odas around di world don begin for am to face di charges federal goment sama against am.

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu bin dey appeal

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.

Nnamdi Kanu case timeline

