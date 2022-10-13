Nnamdi Kanu released? Experts explain wetin appeal court judgement mean for di Ipob leader

Tamara Ebiwei

Journalist, BBC Pidgin

13 October 2022, 22:07 WAT New Informate 50 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu and new head of his defence team, SAN Mike Ezekome

C﻿ourt of Appeal for Abuja on Thursday discharge Nnamdi Kanu, di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, of di charges wey federal goment sama for im head.

J﻿ustice Jummai Hanatu wey lead di three-man panel tok say Kanu no get case to ansa as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.

Court rule say as dem drag Kanu come Nigeria by force dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process.

Court also tok say to detain or try Nnamdi Kanu dey prohibited by law .

W﻿ith all dis tins wey di Appeal Court for Abuja tok, pipo dey ask question weda Nnamdi Kanu don dey free to go house.

Wetin di ruling mean?

A﻿buja based Human Rights Lawyer Samuel Ihensekhien try to breakdown di ruling for kontri pipo to understand.

B﻿arrister Samuel tell BBC Pidgin say im dey salute di courage wey di Appeal Court get to give dis judgment, and wit wetin di Appeal Court tok, Nnamdi Kanu dey free to go im house.

E﻿ explain say wen pesin or pipo no take due process to follow law or comply wit di existing law di consequence be say e go render di whole proceedings illegal.

"﻿Di capture of Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria dey against di Nigeria extradition Act, e dey against di African Charter of pipo and Human Rights, e also dey against evri law wey dey govern international law.

"﻿Before you extradite anybodi or a citizen from any Akrican Kontri you must face follow di extradition laws of di kontri and follow di due process of di court, na until di court give you permission you fit return di pesin to face any trial for im kontri."

"﻿But for dis case, we just hear say Nnamdi Kanu surprisingly appear for Nigeria like angel, no procedure, no documentation, no official record.

E﻿ add say wetin court do be say, dem uphold di extra-ordinary rendition, wia dem dey arrest citizen from one kontri, cari dem go anoda kontri without due process.

O﻿ga Samuel tok say Nigeria goment no get any choice now oda dan to let Nnamdi Kanu go.

"﻿As e be so, Nnamdi Kanu na freeman , court don pronounce free, so im dey free, federal goment no get any choice oda dan to comply with di court of appeal ruling." e tok.

Wetin fit happun next?

B﻿arrister Samuel Ihensekhien tell BBC Pidgin say di only option for federal goment now na to cari di mata go Supreme Court, but even if federal goment go cari di mata go supreme court, dem go first obey di judgement of di appeal court.

"﻿Dis na case wey bother on di liberty of a citizen, dem need to comply first with dis judgement before dem take any oda step, becos e go dey wrong to still detain am wen court don discharge am of all di charges" e tok.

Meanwhile member of Nnamdi Kanu Legal team, Aloy Ejimakor tell BBC Pidgin immediately afta di ruling say "wen we kolet di judgement paper tomorrow (Thursday) we go serve Department of State Security (DSS) so dat dem go release am sharp sharp, as e be so, Nnamdi Kanu na free man" Aloy tok.

Wetin goment tok?

Federal goment lawyer David Kasuwe no tok to tori pipo afta di judgement.

But one statement from di office of di attorney general of di federation say dem dey study di judgement to determine dia next line of action.

Dem also clear di public say "for di avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of di Court, Kanu only dey discharged and not acquitted. "Di statement tok.

"Consequently, di appropriate legal options before di authorities go dey exploited and communicated accordingly to di public.

Di decision wey dey handed down by di court of appeal na on on a single issue wey border on rendition. Make e dey made clear to di general public say oda issues before di rendition on the basis of which Kanu jump bail remain valid issues for judicial determination. " Di statement add.

Dem say di federal goment go consider all available options open on di judgment on rendition while dem pursue determination of di pre-rendition issues.

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu bin dey appeal

Nigeria goment bin sama di proscribed Ipob leader 15 count charge wey border on terrorism, treason, secession and dat im be member of IPOB group wey goment don outlaw.

But for May 2022, Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court remove some of di charges from 15 to seven.

Na di remaining charges below di appeal court throway on Thursday.

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.

Nnamdi Kanu case so far

Timeline of Nnamdi Kanu and di Indigenous People of Biafra movement Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu Getty Nnamdi Kanu form di separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) wen e break away from di Movement for di Actualization of di Sovereign State of Biafra (Massob) wey bin dey on ground in di early 2000s, along wit di Biafra Zionist Movement (BZM). Since di IPOB movement start for 2012, pro-Biafra protests don hold across Europe and Africa. Getty Images Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS) arrest Kanu and charge am for Federal High Court Abuja wit sedition, ethnic incitement, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms and di illegal importation of broadcast equipment. Im arraignment kontinu for Abuja Magistrate Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, intimidation and membership of illegal organisation. Kanu arrest and trial spark fight-fight between im supporters and police, wit di killing of two policemen during one protest for Onitsha, Anambra State. One Abuja High court order Kanu release but federal goment no gree comply wit di order. Nigeria federal goment file fresh six-count charge against Kanu, on crime wey involve threats to national security, wey make court order im remand for Kuje prison. Kanu carry federal goment of Nigeria go ECOWAS court, wia e blame President Muhammadu Buhari say e still hold am for deterntion despite court order. Afta dem hold am without trial for over one year, dem arraign Nnamdi Kanu on charges of criminal conspiracy, membership of illegal organization and intimidation. Wit handcuff for im hand, Nnamdi Kanu (C) attend trial on top treasonable felony for Federal High court for Abuja, for 2016. Getty Images Dem release am from detention for di first time in almost 18 months Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court, Abuja, grant am bail due to health issues. Sojas invade im house for Afara-Ukwu near Umuahia, Abia State. Kanu jump bail and run go abroad. Di invasion of im house happun afta im supporters clash wit army patrol near im house. Federal goment obtain ex-parte order wey declare IPOB as terrorist group. Appeal court reject dia appeal. One Federal High Court for Abuja order say make goment try Kanu separately from im four co-defendants: Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie. Di Federal High Court wia dem dey try Kanu for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism. Getty Images Video wia Kanu dey pray for di wailing wall for Jerusalem appear. Dis na di first time pipo dey see di IPOB leader since e run from Nigeria for 2017. While e dey hide for abroad Kanu kontinu to campaign against Nigeria goment. For Nigeria, agitation among im supporters increase and clash wit security operatives kontinu. Kanu return to di United Kingdom from Israel. Mazi Kanu wear Jewish prayer shawl as e leave im house for Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017 Getty Images Justice Binta Nyako revoke di bail she bin give Kanu and issue arrest warrant. Kanu call for di killing and beheading of Nigerian security officers during one live broadcast on Facebook. Di Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, accuse am of inciting violence wey lead to di death over 100 pipo including police men and attack against civil and democratic agencies for South East. One Federal High Court for Abuja begin Kanu trial for im absence. Di prosecution bring five witnesses to testify against am. Facebook ban Nnamdi Kanu afta e share videos of attacks by armed men wia Fulani herdsmen dey stay. Dem say e don kontinu to violate dia community rules including rules on harm and hate speech. IPOB members allegedly burn down police station for Ebonyi. Attack on state and security facilities kontinu across states for southeast and south south. Dem rearrest Kanu and extradite am from Kenya to resume trial for Nigeria. Court grant federal gonment request to remand Kanu for DSS facility until July 26. Di trial dey adjourned to October 21, and more adjournments follow sake of say DSS no fit produce Kanu for court. Ipob declare beginning of compulsory sit-at-home every Monday until goment free Nnamdi Kanu. Ipob announce say dem don cancel di sit-at-home order wey don cripple di southeast every Monday and make students for di region miss key certificate exams. However, dis sit-at-home kontinu to hold, wit armed men wey dey enforce am dey kill pipo and burn properties across di region. Federal goment again increase charges against Kanu from seven to 15-count. Nnamdi Kanu plead not guilty to di new charges. Justice Binta Nyako preside over di case. As dat one dey happun, Justice Benson Anya of di Abia State High Court order di federal goment to pay Kanu, N1 billion as damages for di invasion of im house for 2017, afta im Lawyer file suit for August 2021. Di Federal High Court for Abuja adjourn hearing of Ipob leader again to April 8. Di hearing na to determine weda di amended terrorism and treasonable felony charges wey goment file against Kanu dey valid. Di trial Judge at di Federal High Court strike out eight out of di 15 court charge against Kanu by di Nigerian goment. Di trial judge, Binta Nyako, reject Kanu bail request and adjourn di suit until May 26. Before di date, di trial get anoda adjournment to June 28, wia one of Kanu Lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, say di judge dey sick. Again, court refuse Kanu bail as Justice Nyako Binta rule say di bail application dey unconstitutional and lead to long tok.

Who be Nnamdi Kanu?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu na im dey operate Radio Biafra

Nnamdi Kanu na Nigerian separatist leader and founder of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), one group wey want a breakaway state for south-east Nigeria. E found IPOB for 2014.

Kanu grow up for south-east and attend di University of Nsukka.

E move to di UK before graduating.

Soon afta e set up Ipob, e speak to gatherings of di large Igbo diaspora, calling for Biafran independence.

For some some of im comments, e ask Biafrans to take up arms against di Nigerian state.

"We need guns and we need bullets," e bin tok for one of such address.

And dat na wetin bring am to di attention of Nigeria security services.

Kanu dey seen by many as a dangerous propagandist, but e dey also consider as a lightning-rod for di way many Igbos still feel unhappy about Nigeria, years afta a three-year civil war between 1967 and 1970.

Authorities arrest Nnamdi Kanu for 2015 wen e return to Nigeria but dis only boost im profile.

Di man wey many Nigerians bin dismiss as troublemaker, even within im ethnic group, become di most talked about Igbo pesin.

Kanu form di Biafran Security Services (BSS), one mock militia wey dey dress in black and do parades for di eastern city of Abia, im home state.

As di Nigeria goment see say im group dey overdo too much, court come declare Ipob as terrorists group and ban dia activities.

For September 2017 di Nigerian army carry out one raid for Kanu house but e escape.

Many bin tink say dat na di end, but Kanu reappear for Europe for 2018 and continue di radio broadcasts wey e bin don dey do before