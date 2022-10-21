Bola Tinubu manifesto: Nigeria 2023 presidential candidates dia manifestos

A﻿s Nigeria 2023 presidential election don dey draw near, candidates of different political parties don begin dey unveil dia manifestos.

Manifesto na public declaration of policy and aims, wey political candidates dey issue before any election.

Dis tori go outline di manifesto of some of di candidates wey dey run for di Nigeria 2023 presidential elections.

B﻿ola Ahmed Tinubu, APC manifesto

Presidential candidate of di ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu tag im manifesto, "Renewed Hope 2023 - Action Plan for a Better Nigeria" - e contain plenti areas of focus wey be National Security, Economy, Power, Agriculture, Healthcare and oda aspects.

E tok say standing on di foundation placed by di current administration, dem go;

Build a Nigeria, especially for di youth, wia enof jobs with decent wages go create better life

Manufacture, create, and invent more of di goods and services

Export more and import less

Generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity

Continue to assist farmers wey dey work hard and odas

National Security

Tinubu tok for im manifesto concerning National Security say dem go mobilise di entire national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians.

Dis go involve fighting terror, Banditry, kidnapping and violent agitation.

Among wetin e promise to do na to redefine military doctrine and practice and dis go touch on upgrading weapons systems, improving salaries and welfare of military and security personnel and odas.

E also tok for di manifesto about plan to reposition di police and do international collaboration.

Economy

Di APC presidential candidate tok say dem go adjust allocation of revenue between di federal and state goments to give states greater flexibility. odas concerning Tinubu economy plan na;

Improve existing industries

Build economy wey dey produce more of di everyday items, both agricultural and manufactured goods.

Review federal budgetary methodology

Stop di kontri reliance on imported goods. Importation of non-essential products go dey discouraged through policy measures including luxury taxes, higher tariffs, and higher processing fees.

Tax reform - dis na di review di corporate tax system and deploy technology and effective policies to better rationalise di system.

Agriculture

Tinubu tok for im action plan say access to Finance for agriculture mata go dey.

E say di governance and structure of di Bank of Agriculture (BoA) go dey reformed to enable di bank to fulfil dia core mandate to provide farmers with access to low-cost loans.

Encourage large-scale land clearing by developing plan to open uncultivated land to both small and large-scale farming and vertically integrated agri-business.

Farm Cooperatives - encourage local farmers to form voluntary cooperatives, for dem to fit pool dia resources so dat dem go fit buy or lease modern farming equipment, tools and fertiliser.

Power

Eliminate Estimated Billing: by making sure say all electricity bills na meter-based.

Generation and Transmission Targets

Make sure say more of di power wey di kontri dey already generate dem go fit transmit and distribute am to Nigerian homes and businesses.

Support for Domestic Manufacturing of Electricity Meters

Power Sector Governance Reform - by working with National Assembly to review di Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005 and reform di regulatory and governance structure of di kontri and odas

Education

Provide quality Education for all

Teacher Training - introduce new accreditation requirements for teachers for federally funded primary and secondary schools.

Restructure Tertiary Institutions

Student Loan - introduce pilot student loan regime

Provide special Education Fund

Healthcare

Health Financing and National Health Insurance - dat na to Increase and more effective health spending

Mental Health and Drug Abuse - train primary healthcare workers on di early detection and treatment of mental illness and drug abuse

Care for Healthcare Workers and Job Creation

Omoyele Sowore, AAC Manifesto

Di presidential candidate of di African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore share with BBC Pidgin im manifesto wey im title; "A pipo Manfesto for Total Liberation, di AAC Program for Revolutionary Transformation of Nigeria."

Sowore action plan na to focus on security, power, Education, Economy and job growth plus odas.

Justice, Peace and Security

Community oversight over policing

Truth and reconciliation commissions to stop di bleeding and heal di wounds

National amnesty program to disarm all violent groups

National victims Trust Fund (VTF) to compensate all victims of violent conflict

Economy and Jobs

Refresh power sector through decentralisation and clean energy mix: hydro, solar, wind tidal and biomas.

Reverse privatization of di power sector and nationalise di oil and gas sector

Expand local manufacturing

Support unions and collective bargaining across all industry

community co-ownership of extractive industry and support farming cooperatives

Welfare and Social Programs

Free education

primary healthcare for all

social housing for all

Democratic Restructuring

New pipo constitution based on nationwide consultation and referendum

cancel all discriminatory law against marginalised groups

support di right to self-determination