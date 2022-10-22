Apostle Johnson Suleman attack: Wetin di pastor tok about di incident wit im convoy wey kill seven pipo

22 October 2022, 05:55 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN Wetin we call dis foto, Apostle Johnson Suleman confam attack on im life

President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide Apostle Johnson Suleman don confam di attack on im convoy.

Di Popular Nigerian cleric wey confam di attack for inside one video e post on im social media handles late Friday night say im and im family dey well afta dem escape from di assassination attempt wey lead to di death of seven pipo.

E explain say im be dey inside convoy wit im wife and kids wen di assassins attack im car, begin spray bullets on im car.

Police officers dey among di seven pipo for di convoy wey lost dia lives to di attack.

"My car dey attacked; dem open fire on my car and continue to spray bullets, my wife and kids dey for di escort car for di front. Dem kill di police; dem kill di oda pipo for di oda escort car and di buses wey dey wit us. Dem kill seven pipo wey dey move wit di convoy."

Apostle Suleman say im know di pipo get hand for di attack but promise not to mention dia names.

E add say na since 2017 tins don dey occur wey im don dey quiet about.

"E get some tins wey dey happun wey I don dey quiet about. Even if you be di most careless pesin on earth, you no go give yourself to so many scandals.

"e get tins wey dey happun wey pipo no know, even though one or two pipo take advantage of it along di line. Di reason I come out to tok now na because dem don do all dem fit do and discover say I still dey move on.

"Dey come decide to make an attempt on my life.

"Di pipo wey do dis tin dey expect me to come out and mention dia names but I no go do like dat. You no fit kill me, my life dey God hand". Apostle Suleman tok.

Some controversies wey di Nigerian televangelist don face

President of di Omega Fire Ministries no be stranger to Nigeria public and politics.

Normally, dem sabi Apostle Johnson Suleman for public declarations as e concern public policies for Nigeria.

E don drag mata wit govnors and Nigeria secret police [DSS] over di years.

Apart from dis, see oda matas wey don drag Apostle Johnson Suleman name recently:

Halima Abubakar

One Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar recently accuse Apostle Suleman say he fail on im promise to marry her. She add say na im dey responsible for di sickness wey dey worry her for many years now.

Halima allege say Apostle Suleman don get sexual affairs wit several actresses, one claim wey di cleric and im handlers ignore.

Di actress wey enta Nollywood industry for 2001 reveal say she bin get affair wit di preacher because e tell am say he dey divorced wit three children.

On Instagram, she say her life dey in danger and make pipo hold di cleric responsible if anytin happun to her.

"Pls no worry about me. But you fit hold Johnson Suleman responsible, just in case.

"You no fit do anything, though. Nigerians dey aware. If anything happun, Johnson, na you'', di 37-year-old actress write on Instagram.

Stephanie Otobo

For 2017, one Canada-based musician, Stephanie Otobo bin accuse Apostle Johnson Suleman say she bin start one relationship with am for 2015 and e impregnate and dump her.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, later react to di accusation and deny ever having anything to do with Stephanie Otobo.

Later around 2018 afta di accusation go viral on social media, couple with series of court case, Stephanie Otobo make u-turn and deny di accusation against Apostle Johnson Suleman. She say she lie against di preacher.

Stephanie Otobo wey go make her confession for di church, tok say she fall into di hands of powerful politicians and pastors wey pay plus manipulate her to spoil di name of Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Who be Apostle Suleman?

Apostle Johnson Suleman come from Auchi, Edo state Nigeria and im parents na Muslims.

According to wetin dey for im website, Apostle Johnson Suleman claim say few days afta dem born am, some Prophets come from Warri to Benin (di place of im birth) wit message.

And wen e parents desire to know wetin be di message, dey reply say:

"Dem don born a prophet wey go be minister in God presence."

But dis dey hard for di parents wey be Muslims to believe.

Di parents later notice say Suleman dey one kain strange for di way wey im dey do things as e begin to grow up.

E later move on to form di Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide.

Today Apostle Johnson Suleman na di President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

Suleman also be CEO of Celebration TV Network Ltd and Hossana oil and gas company.

Di Pastor na husband to Dr. Lizzy and e call imsef Professor of World Mission.

According to multiple sources, na 24 March, 1971 de born am.

Apostle Johnson Suleman father na Hon. Imoudu Sule, wey be popular Edo born multimillionaire businessman.