Police arrest two suspects wey beat and naked one young girl inside viral video

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @Sanchezbig17

Nasarawa State Police Command don arrest two suspects wey get hand for di beating and physical assault of one young girl for di state.

Inside one video, wey one Twitter user @Sanchezbig17 post wey don go viral, di glrl abusers dey beat her wit big sticks.

One elderly man for di group of assaulters - wey one of di young men for di group refer to as their father -use scissors cut her blouse, strip her naked and insult her.

Dem later drive her go bush wia dem continue di beating.

Di police for inside statement say dem don arrest two suspects in connection wit di case and recover di motor dem take carry di victim go di undisclosed location wia dem assault her.

Di statement add say dem still dey try arrest di remaining suspects wey don run.

E neva clear wetin really lead to di beating and torture.