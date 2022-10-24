Nnamdi Kanu trial today: Supreme Court go hear FG appeal against di Ipob leader
Representatives of Nnamdi Kanu go show face for Supreme Court on Monday 24, October 2022 for Abuja, Nigeria Capital.
Dis na afta federal goment drag di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) leader go Supreme Court, di highest court for Nigeria.
Federal Goment drag Nnamdi Kanu to court sake of say di judgement wey Appeal Court give on 13 October 2022 for Abuja no sweet dia belle.
Di goment ask di Supreme Court to pack di judgement keep one side and restore di first charges against Nnamdi Kanu so dem go fit try am for trial court.
For notice of im appeal, di Public Prosecution of di Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, Assistant Chief State Counsel, D. Kaswe and A. Aluko and Senior State Counsel, G. Nweze, for di Department of Public Prosecution, Federal Ministry of Justice give six reasons for reasons for dia appeal.
For di Appeal Court Judgement on 13 October, 2022, di three Appeal Court Judges bin discharge Nnmadi Kanu as dem strike out all di charges wey goment sama di IPOB leader.
Dem also agree say ' e dey prohibited' to detain Nnamdi Kanu as dem order im release.
Dem also so di way goment take bring am back to di kontri break all international extradition process and even di Federal High Court no get power to hear di case in di first place.
Wetin go happun for Supreme court on Monday?
Di court go hear di appeal mata wey federal goment cari come.
"Di tin wey Nigeria goment file for court for di Nnamdi Kanu mata, dem call am Appeal. One of Nnamdi Kanu legal team member Aloy Ejimakor explain to BBC Pidgin.
E mean say goment no gree for di judgment, wetin make dem come file wetin dem dey call 'stay of execution' on top of di Appeal dem file.
Wetin dis one mean be say Nigeria goment wan make court give dem power not to release Nnamdi Kanu until Supreme Court finish di Appeal." Oga Aloy tok.
Nnamdi Kanu still dey detention weeks afta di Appeal Court judgement.
Di Appeal Court judgement wey discharge Kanu
Di Appeal Court for Abuja on 13 October, 2022 discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment bring against Nnamdi Kanu.
Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case wey FG bring against Kanu say e no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.
Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process.
Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.
Court further tok say federal goment fail to tok di location wia dem arrest Kanu despite di big allegations dem sama for im head.
Court add say as dem keep quiet, mean say dem agree wit wetin Kanu tok say dem kidnap am and bring am forcefully back to Nigeria.
Court further hold say e dey against law to detain and try Kanu for any court since dem bring am back illegally.
Justice Jummai for her judgement tok say dem no go make di mistake wey di lower court make, "even though dem get warrant of arrest, even though goment tell dem to arrest am, as far as no be inside di shores of Nigeria wia e commit di alleged offence, di arrest and forceful return to Nigeria dey illegal."
She explain say to even cari am go court immediately no dey proper sake of say di appellant get right to notification so dat im go get time prepare imsef on how to defend imsef for court.
Di lower court also make mistake as dem no address all di issues and answer all di questions raised by di appellant." Di judge bin rule.
Nnamdi Kanu case timeline
Nnamdi Kanu discharged: Appeal court free Ipob leader of charges FG sama against am
Di Appeal Court for Abuja don discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment sama against di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu.