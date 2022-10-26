Nnamdi Kanu court case: Ipob leader extra-ordinary rendition suit ruling na today - See wetin to know

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu na im dey operate Radio Biafra

Di Federal High Court for Umuahia, Abia state go today - Wednesday October 26, 2022 deliver judgement on di suit of di extra-ordinary rendition wey di leader of di proscribed group, di Independent People of Biafra, bring before am.

Di presiding judge Evelyn Ayandike bin set di date to deliver her ruling afta she chook eye for di mata on 4, October.

Kanu lawyers bin file di suit before di court for March dis year to redress wetin dem call di 'infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu wey dem say na violation of im fundamental rights.

Kanu dey seek among odas make court give an order of injunction restraining and prohibiting di respondents from taking any further step in any criminal prosecution against am as well as an order to make di respondents pay di sum of twenty five billion naira to am as damages.

Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor for statement bin say di incident for Kenya na clear violation of im fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of di African Charter on Human and Pipos Rights, as well as Chapter IV of di Nigerian Constitution.

Di lawyer add for di statement say make "di Court redress di plenti violations wey come wit di rendition, like di torture, di unlawful detention and di denial of di right to fair hearing wey dey require by law bifo anybody fit dey expel from one kontri to di oda.

I dey also seek to stop im prosecution and restore am to di status quo bifo e dey rendition for 19th June, 2021," e add.

Meanwhile, di Appeal Court for Abuja on 13, October discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment bring against Kanu.

Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case say Kanu no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.

Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process. Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

But di federal goment wan fight dat Appeal court ruling say e no sweet dia belle. Dem say dem go contest am fro Supreme court.

As calls dey come for dem to heed di ruling and free Kanu, federal goment go Appeal Court for Abuja to file for a 'Stay of Execution' so dat dem no go release am until Supreme Court hear dia appeal.

Di Appeal Court for Abuja hear di stay of execution mata on 24 October and say dem need time to study di mata and dem go tok di date of di judgement or tell tori pipo di judgement later.