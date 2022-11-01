Ifeanyi Davido son: Tribute pour in over death of Davido and Chioma son

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/Chef Chi

Nigerians don enter social media to tok sorry give Davido and Chioma afta dem loose dia pikin Ifeanyi for Monday evening.

Tori bin dey fly up and down say drown for swimming pool wey dey im papa house for Banana Island part of Lagos state.

D﻿i parent of di boy never comot to comment on di incident. Ifeanyi be di son wey im get wit im Fiancé, Chioma Rowland.

Benjamin Hundeyin, di toktok pesin for di Lagos police command say dem don already invite eight workers for investigate.

E also say as of part di investigate, dem dey review di CCTV wey dey di house.

Ifeanyi, wey be Davido third pikin die days afta di family celebrate im third birthday for 20 October.

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe post say she dey ''completely heart broken! May God Console Ifeanyi parents, David and Chioma.''

Singer Waje post say ''we dey keep you in our thoughts and prayers.''

More Nigerians condole wit di pop star and im fiance

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Popular comedian AY bin write one long epistle for im Instagram handle

British rapper and former girlfriend of Grammy Award winner singer, Burna Boy also sympathise with di parent.

Wia dis foto come from, Sceenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wetin to know about Davido

Wia dis foto come from, Davido

Nigerian musician, Davido don make many music since im start im career for 2010.

Born on 21 November, 1992 di Nigerian-American singer na heavyweight for Nigerian music industry

Forbes for 2020 label Davido as Afrobeats superstar. Dem say e be one of Africa biggest musicians.

Since im rise to fame, Davido don win multiple awards, including BET awards and MTV awards. He also dey signed on many endorsement.

For 2008, he make di Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

Davido get 9.7 million followers on Twitter.

W﻿etin to know about Chioma

Wia dis foto come from, Chef Chi

Chioma Avril Rowland, wey pipo know and dey call Chef Chioma become popular afta she enta relationship wit Davido.

Davido bin introduce Chioma give di world for September 2019.

Although gist about dia relationship bin don dey for di beginning of di year with visit to one family event.

Dat time, for usual Davido fashion, oga cari Porshe give am as gift as she turn 23 years old wey scata Nigerians mind like wetin. Dat tin bin tension boys for street sha.

Na di same day, e give Chioma Porshe na im e drop new music wey im call Assurance wey feature madam for di video.

Di vibes wey bin dey flow for dat period show for di release of di song, wey make di video get ova one million view in one day.

Chioma and Davido enjoy close relationship pass im oda baby mamas.