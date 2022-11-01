Davido son death: Tips on how to manage swimming pool wia pikin dem dey

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pipo suppose dey alert any wia wey swimming pool dey weda na for private house or public use, na so sabi pipo tok.

Daniel Ette na Architect and e tok say swimming pool na part of di design wey pipo dey normally like to add to dia house.

"For public use di safety measure dey very effective but for private houses pipo dey lose guard sometimes", di Architect tok.

Di sabi pesin tok sake of di trend of di death of pikin dem for pool.

Di latest incident na dat of Ifeanyi Adeleke, di three year old pikin of Nigerian singer Davido wey die on Monday night.

Di death of Ifeanyi don cause reaction for social media wia pipo dey wonder how di pikin enta pool, drown without pipo knowing.

For 2018, anoda Nigerian musician Oladapo Oyebanjo wey pipo know as Dbanj also lost im son for swimming pool accident.

Oga Ette say accident fit happun any wia and anytime but for accident for swimming dey avoidable if di pipo follow di safety measures.

Safety tips to observe for swimming pool

Swimming pool na structure pipo dey put for dia building wey dey designed to hold water to enable swimming or oda activities.

Oga Daniel Ette say many pipo wey get swimming pool get responsibility to put safety measures in place especially wia pikin dem dey.

E say tripping and drowning na di most common accidents wey dey happun for pool area.

"Swimming pool get different designs but di safety tips na di same tin," e tok.

Some of di safety tips na;

Evri pool get rule and regulations, obey dem

No dey dive for pool wey no deep

Rough play no good inside swimming pool

No run near swimming pool

No play near di drains and

Never swim alone

Make sure say life jacket always dey around

No dey swim wen heavy rain dey fall sake of lightning

Sabi how to respond during emergency.

Beyond di safety tips

Di Architect say apart from di safety tips wey dey above e get oda tins wey pipo wey get swimming pool suppose do for dis modern age.

E say some practical measures dey wey pipo fit take to reduce risk of accident for pool area - "Like covering di pool, putting fence or even making sure sy di pool no dey assessable wen nobody dey use am."

Daniel Ette explain say technology also dey to avoid accidents for swimming pool.

"Now, pesin fit install security for dia swimming pool wey be say you go get alert if anybody or even anytin enta di pool.

"Di alert go trigger for your fone any wai wey you dey di moment pesin enta di pool. Pipo wey get pool fit afford am," e tok.