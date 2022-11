Sadio Mane injury update: Reece James, Paul Pogba, Kante join list of players wey go miss out of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Victor Ezeama

Broadcast Journalist

9 November 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Qatar 2022 Fifa World cup don dey near and kontris don begin final preparations ahead of di mundial.

Di football association of kontris wey dey participate for di world football competition don dey release dia squad list already.

However, some top players go miss out on di world cup sake of injury.

Most of di players wey dey miss out na sake of injury wey dem suffer while playing for dia clubs.

E don clear say Senegal forward Saido Mane go likely miss out on im first World Cup. Dis na becos of tendon injury wey e suffer during im club, Bayern Munich 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Di Senegal forward involve for collision wit Werder defender Amos Pieper during di first-half.

Bayern Munich say di Africa Footballer of di Year go miss di club final game before di world cup on Saturday sake of di injury.

"E need to do X-ray to see how bad di injury dey," im coach, Julian Nagelsmann tok.

Top players missing from di World cup

While some players dey undergo rehabilitation to meet up wit di World cup, odas dey completely rule-out of di competition.

For some kontris, na dia key players wey dey make football fans reason how di competition go be for dem.

Di top players na:

Timo Werner: RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner no go follow for Germany 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign sake of injury.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Germany striker, Timo Werner

Di club confam di injury afta Werner get injury during di first half of Leipzig 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk for UEFA Champions League on 2 November.

Tests show say di striker suffer syndesmosis ligament for im left ankle wey go keep am away until January.

Reece James: England defender Reece James go miss out on di World Cup. Di prolific right back suffer injury wen im dey on duty for im club, Chelsea for October.

James wey get 15 caps been dey recover afta e begin jog but Chelsea later say di defender go dey away for up to eight weeks.

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea left back go miss di 2022 World Cup afta e suffer during di club win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Chilwell suffer hamstring problem towards di end of di match.

"Following di injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben don undergo a scan on im hamstring.

"Results show say Ben don suffer a significant injury and di defender dey unfortunately expected to miss di World Cup," Chelsea tok for statement.

Paul Pogba: France midfielder Paul Pogba go miss di World Cup for Qatar afta failing to recover from knee surgery.

Pogba do operation for September, but im agent say afta a medical review, di midfielder no go fit return to playing for im club. Di agent also say di midfielder no go also fit make am to di World Cup.

"Following di medical review for Torino and Pittsburgh, e dey extremely painful to inform say Paul Pogba still need recovery time from im surgery," agent Rafaela Pimenta tok.

N'Golo Kante: France and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante dey ruled out of di World Cup in Qatar afta im operation on hamstring injury.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, France midfielder, Ngolo Kante

Di 31 year old suffer di injury during Chelsea 2-2 home draw wit Tottenham on 14 August.

Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota go miss di World Cup due to a serious calf injury.

Na stretcher dem use carry di Portugal international comot during Liverpool game against Manchester City for Anfield.

"No be good news on Diogo. E go miss di World Cup," im manager, Jurgen Klopp tok. E go dey away until January.