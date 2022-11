Nigeria most wanted list: Defence Headquarters release names of 19 terrorist

As di federal goment dey make effort to tackle insurgency, di Defence Headquarters don publish names of 19 pipo wey dem say be di most wanted terrorists for di kontri.

For inside di list wey tok tok pesin Major General Jimmy Apkor release, authorities put reward of five million naira N5,000,000.00 for any citizen wey get useful informate for di arrest of any of di criminals.

For di list, 18 pipo no too dey popular but one pesin name bin don dey for public for sometime now.

E be Bello Turji wey come from Zamfara state.

Turji be one name wey dey make pipo for Nigeria fear any time dem mention im name sake of plenti terrorist activities wey dem don link to am.

For one BBC Documentary wey im title be "Di bandits warlord of Zamfara" im be one of di pipo wey follow di tori pipo tok.

Di list wey tok tok pesin Major General Jimmy Apkor include:

SANI DANGOTE - from Dumbarum Village. Zurmi Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

BELLO TURJI GUDDA - from FAKAI Village of Zamfara State.

LEKO - from MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

DOGO NAHALI- from YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village wey be from Kankara Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

HALILU SUBUBU from SUBUBU Villagewey come from MARADUN Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

NAGONA from ANGWAN GALADIMA for ISA Local Goment Area of Sokoto State.

NASANDA from Kwashabawa, Village for Zurmi Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

ISIYA KWASHEN GARWA from KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.

ALI KACHALLA aka ALI KAWAJE - from KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

ABU RADDE from VARANDA Village in Batsari Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

DAN-DA from VARANDA Village for Batsari Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

SANI GURGU from VARANDA Village for Batsari Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

UMARU DAN NIGERIA from RAFI VIllage. MADA District for GUSAU Local Goment Area of zamfara state.

NAGALA from MARU Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

ALHAJI ADO ALIERO from YANKUZO Village Tsafe Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

MONORE from YANTUMAKI Village, Dan Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

GWASKA DANKARAMI from SHAMUSHELE Village for Zuri Local Goment Area of Zamfara State.

BALERI from SHINKAFI Local Goment Area of Zamfera State.

MAMUDU TAINANGE from VARANDA Village for Batsari Local Goment Area of Katsina State.

Di defence headquarters urge di public make dem contact 0913 590 4467 wit any useful informate.

Who be Bello Turji

One Dr Murtala Ahmad Rufai wey be lecturer for history department of Danfodio University and author of di book 'I am a bandit' bin tok to BBC Hausa about tins wey pipo no sabi about Bello Turji.

E say, dem born Bello Turji for Shinkafi local goment wey dey for Zamfara state.

But di time wey dem born am Zamfara and Sokoto be one state so e no too clear whether na for di Sokoto part dem start to dey live.

"Na for Shinkafi dem born am, na from dia since e small im father dey cari am go animal market just like any young Fulani boy." Dr Murtala yan.

Di lecturer add say Bello age go dey between 27-35 years at di moment.

"Im father Usman na good man wey dey live in peace with everybody for Shinkafi area."

Bello Turji education

Bello Turji attend islamic school - Dr Murtala say Bello get adequate Islamic knowledge but for western education na only primary school e finish.

"E get knowledge of islamic education but e no too deep as some pipo dey think but for western side na only primary school."

Bello Turji as alleged bandit kingpin

Some of im members na children of 'big men'- According to di lecturer some of di young men wey make up di group wey Bello belong to na children of di big men including some royal fathers.

E name some of di members of di group, wey be:

Alhaji Auta

Bello Kagara

Mallam Ila Manawa

Umaru Nagona