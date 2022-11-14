Nnamdi Kanu: Why court adjourn IPOB Leader case until further notice

one hour wey don pass

One Court for Nigeria say dem no go fit kontinu to hear di case wey concern di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu on top terrorism and treasonable felony.

Na Nigeria goment carry di case go court wit di intention to try Kanu on doz charges.

Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High court, Abuja tok say she no fit kontinu wit di matter afta Lawyers to di Ipob leader tell am about di decision of di Appeal court.

Dem tell di Judge say di Appeal court don discharge and acquit Kanu of im charges - justice Nyako agree wit dem.

Court adjourn di case until further notice

Part of why court sit on Monday na to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but di court decision put evri tin on hold.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned di mata until further notice.

Di judge adjourn di matter without date afta Kanu Lawyers tell am say federal goment don carry di matter go Supreme Court.

On October 13 di Court of appeal discharge all remaining 7 count charge preferred against Kanu by goment.

Di federal goment appeal di judgment of di while dem also file for stay of execution on di appeal court judgement.

Kanu absent for court

Di Ipob leader no dey court for di despite say heavy security dey di premises for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

E no clear why di Department of State Services (DSS) no carry am come court.

Kanu dey agitate for breakaway state for di eastern region of Nigeria.

E dey detention under di custody of di DSS since im arrest and repatriation to Nigeria last year.

Di Appeal Court judgement wey discharge Kanu

Di Appeal Court for Abuja on 13 October, 2022 discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment bring against Nnamdi Kanu.

Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case wey FG bring against Kanu say e no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.

Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process.

Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

Court further tok say federal goment fail to tok di location wia dem arrest Kanu despite di big allegations dem sama for im head.

Court add say as dem keep quiet, mean say dem agree wit wetin Kanu tok say dem kidnap am and bring am forcefully back to Nigeria.

Court further hold say e dey against law to detain and try Kanu for any court since dem bring am back illegally.

Justice Jummai for her judgement tok say dem no go make di mistake wey di lower court make, "even though dem get warrant of arrest, even though goment tell dem to arrest am, as far as no be inside di shores of Nigeria wia e commit di alleged offence, di arrest and forceful return to Nigeria dey illegal."

She explain say to even cari am go court immediately no dey proper sake of say di appellant get right to notification so dat im go get time prepare imsef on how to defend imsef for court.