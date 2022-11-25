Sammie Okposo: Nigeria gospel artiste die, wetin we know

2 hours wey don pass

Nigerian gospel artist Sammie Okposo don die, im management don confam.

Oga Okposo die around 4am on Friday 25 November 2022, im management for di United Kingdom confam.

E never dey clear wetin be di cause of di death but dem say Oga Okposo die for Nigeria.

Im management say dem go release statement to give details about di death.

Di late Sammi Okposo dey popular for di kontri as im don sing plenti songs wey plenti pipo enjoy.

One of im songs wey dey popular be Wellu-Wellu wey im release for year year 2000.

Sammie Okposo na household name for di Nigerian Gospel music section, im also get plenti award to im credit.

Early dis year Sammie Okposo bin do one open apology for im wife Ozioma for wetin e describe as intimacy wit anoda woman.

For di confession wey im put for im social media handle, Oga Okposo bin say im bin dey 'intimately involved' wit anoda lady.

Many Nigerians commend di move as great one.

Ozioma Sammie Okposo and di controversy

Nigerian gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo openly apologise to im wife Ozioma say e dey intimate wit anoda woman during im recent trip to America for di ending of 2021.

Oga Sammie wey post di open confession for im social media page say im bin dey involved inside intimate relationship wit a lady wen e travel abroad.

Di artiste wey dey popular for im Wellu-Wellu song also publicly tell im wife, say im dey very sorry and e regret im actions as e know say im don cause her plenty pains.

"On my recent trip go USA (late 2021), I dey intimately involved wit a lady, I know say dis one no dey appropriate as a married man and a minister of di gospel. I dey ashamed and regret my actions as e don cause plenty pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

"To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry say I put you through dis shameful and embarrassing situation. I break your trust and disappoint you.

Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement dey important to me. I pray I go eventually dey able to build back di trust and confidence every single day forth." E tok.

E also apologise to im fans and oda ministers of di gospel for im behaviour and im moral failure.

"I wan take dis moment and apologise to all fathers and mothers of di Faith and ministers of di Gospel for my behaviour and moral failure.

To all di pipo wey don be part of my ministry, follow my ministry or know me personally, I dey truly sorry for disappointing you. I regret any pain or disappointment wey dis news of my moral failure and poor judgement fit don cause una and I dey truly sorry for disappointing you.

I humbly ask make you continue to pray for me."

Oga Sammie add say im dey suspend imsef from all ministry work until e get full restoration.

Sammie Okposo biography

Sammie Okposo be multiple award winning Nigerian gospel artiste, music and video producer.

Dem born am for 20 May 1971 and die for 25 November 2022.

E come from Delta state, South-South Nigeria.

According to im Twitter profile, e be United Nations Youth Ambassador.

One online media, Believers Portal say oga Sammie start im music career for 1995 wen e join di Nigerian movie industry as a sound track producer before e later enta into full time music production.

For 2000, e carry African music enta anoda level wen e release im first album, Unconditional Love. Di hit track of di album, "Welu Welu", gain plenty local and international popularity.

For 2004, American ambassador to Nigeria bin invite Okposo to perform for di Martin Luther King Day and July 4th Independence day Celebration.

E bin marry im wife Ozioma for July 2010.

Awards wey Sammie Okposo don win