Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa President win party vote despite scandal

Di win don put an end to di bruising political week for President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa scandal-hit President Cyril Ramaphosa don dey re-elected as di leader of di governing African National Congress (ANC).

E defeat im rival Zweli Mkhize by 2,476 votes to 1,897.

Oga Ramaphosa win despite di accuse of money laundering and last-minute rush in support for Mr Mkhize, wey also dey accused of corruption.

Both of dem don deny di allegations.

Im victory put am for pole position to lead di ANC for di 2024 election.

But e still dey at risk as di police still dey fit investigate am, di tax office plus di central bank on top allegations say e hide least $580,000 inside sofa for im private farm, and later cover am up wit theft.

One panel of legal experts, wey di speaker of parliament appointment say make dem start impeachment proceedings as e fit don violate both di constitution and break anti-corruption legislation.

Mr Ramaphosa re-election bid receive plenty support as ANC used dia parliamentary majority to vote down di findings of di panel.

Di president deny any wrongdoing, and don launch legal action to cancel di panel report.

E say di $580,000 come from di sale of buffaloes, but di panel say dem get "substantial doubt" on top weda transaction take place.

Oga Mkhize na di health minister for oga Ramaphosa goment until e dey forced to resign last year ontop allegations of misspending funds wey dem keep to take deal wit di Covid-19 pandemic.

He also deny any wrongdoing, and im supporters see di allegations as attempt to discredit am.

Oga Ramaphosa na di odds-on favourite to win, but oga Mkhize gain more votes pass wetin dey expected afta e offer key posts to oda powerful leaders in deals dem strike just before delegates begin cast dia votes for di conference.

Both sides deny accusations of vote-buying.

Di ANC don dey for power since white-minority rule end for 1994, and e dey hope to secure a sixth term for di 2024 parliamentary election.