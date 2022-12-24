Boksburg tanker explosion video: At least eight pipo die afta tanker wit gas explode near South Africa hospital

By Jack Burgess

BBC News

24 December 2022, 15:48 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Video wey dem film from inside one vehicle for Boksburg capture di moment di oil tanker explode

At least eight pipo don die and odas injure afta one big fuel tanker explosion near one hospital for di east of Johannesburg, local media dey report.

Di tanker be like wetin hook under one low bridge on Saturday morning for Boksburg city, about 100m from Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Dem evacuate patients from di hospital casualty afta part of di roof collapse following di blast.

Di truck bin dey carry liquid petroleum gas, local media tok.

"Apparently, one gas tanker drive under di subway bridge and hook for dia, and due to friction, e catch fire," dem quote emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi say e tok so.

As firefighters try to quench di fire, anoda big second explosion happun - wey dem capture on amateur video - e destroy one fire engine and two motor vehicles.

Eyewitness Michael Kulinji describe di blast as "more like a bomb" and tell Reuters news agency say e bin see di fire under di bridge.

Anoda witness, Jean Marie Booysen, say she see "fire at about 06:35 local time (04:35 GMT) and tink say "e feel like 6.5 for Richter", according to Reuters.