BBC Komla Dumor Award 2023 don launch

17 January 2023

BBC dey find a rising star of African journalism for di BBC News Komla Dumor Award, wey don dey run for eight years now.

Journalists from across Africa dey invited to apply for di award, wey aim to uncover and promote fresh talent from di continent.

Di winner go spend three months for di BBC headquarters for London, gaining skills and experience.

Applications go close on 14 February 2023 for 23:59 GMT.

Dem establish di award to honour Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster and presenter for BBC World News, wey die suddenly at di age of 41 in 2014.

Dumor widow, Kwansema Dumor say she dey "proud" of her husband impact for BBC, and also say her family dey "thankful to di BBC for remembering am" through di prize.

BBC dey encourage journalists across Africa to apply for di prize, wey seek to promote and celebrate outstanding journalistic talent wey dey live and work on di continent.

BBC/Makasa Kaunda Komla Dumor was an inspiration to me, so to win the award and take part in his legacy has been an honour" Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya

BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner 2022

As well as receiving training, di successful candidate go get di opportunity to travel to a kontri for Africa to report on a story wey dem don research, dem go broadcast di report to di BBC global audiences.

Dumor wey dey known for championing robust, dynamic journalism and for im commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively and authentically make a significant impact on Africa and di rest of di world.

BBC dey committed to continuing im legacy through di award by empowering journalists from Africa to tell original African stories to reach international audiences.

Zambian TV host and reporter Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya na last year winner - di first to come from southern Africa.

During im placement, e travel to Seychelles to report on how di kontri ocean plants fit help to tackle climate change.

"Komla Dumor na inspiration to me, so to win di award and take part for im legacy don be honour," Buyoya tok.

"I encourage African journalists to apply for di awards, na incredible way to learn and further develop skills wey dey needed to tell even more ground-breaking stories for Africa."

Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC News International Services, say: "Di award and our previous winners na correct testament to Komla dedication to telling African stories with depth and integrity."

Dumor na di presenter of Focus on Africa, BBC first-ever dedicated daily TV news programme for English for African audiences. Dem dey broadcast am on BBC World News, wey dey later dis year merge with di BBC News Channel to create one single 24-hour TV news service.

E be also one of di lead presenters for BBC World News European morning segment.

E join BBC for 2007 afta 10 years of broadcast journalism for Ghana wia e win di Ghana Journalist of di Year award.

Between 2007 and 2009 e host Network Africa for BBC World Service, before e join The World Today programme.

For 2009, Dumor become di first host of di African business news programme on BBC World News, Africa Business Report. E travel across Africa, meeting Africa top entrepreneurs and reporting on di latest business trends around di continent.

For 2013, Dumor feature for New African magazine list of di 100 most influential Africans.

