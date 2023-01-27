Osun election tribunal: Make our pipo calm down - Ademola Adeleke react afta e lose to Gboyega Oyetola

27 January 2023, 13:25 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @Gov. Ademola Adeleke/Twitter

"I swear to challenge di ruling for di Court of Appeal."

Dis na di reaction of di Osun state govnor, Senator Ademola Adeleke afta di election tribunal wey siddon for Osogbo, di state capital nullify im govnorship position.

Di govnor for inside statement wey im tok-tok pesin Mallam Olawale Rasheed sign say di judgement of di tribunal na "miscarriage of justice" and im go challenge di judgment for di Court of Appeal.

Di Osun State governorship election petition tribunal bin declare Abiodun Oyetola as winner of Osun govnorship election wey happun for July 16, 2022.

Di tribunal wey justice Tertsea Kume lead say na di former govnor be di winner of di election.

Governor Adeleke wey react to di decision of di election tribunal from im kontri home for Ede fault di resolution of di over-voting question in favour of oga Oyetola, e say na "an unfair interpretation against di will of majority of voters"

"I call on our pipo to remain calm. We go appeal di judgement and we dey sure say we go get justice. Make our pipo dey reassured say we go do everything possible to retain dis widely acclaimed mandate", Governor Adeleke declare.

Tribunal reduce Adeleke votes

Di electoral body announce Ademola Adeleke as di winner of di governorship election wit 403, 271 votes and Gboyega wey bin dey contest for second term get 375, 027 votes.

Di former govnor ask di tribunal to nullify di election, ontop accuse say mago-mago, say dem rig votes for some polling units.

E also challenge di authenticity of di West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate wey Governor Adeleke present among oda tins.

Na Justice Tersea Kume head di three-man election petitions tribunal on January 13 and adjourn indefinitely for judgement afta parties for di petition adopt dia final written address.

Afta di deduction di tribunal say Oyetola poll 314,931 while Adeleke poll 290,266 votes.

One judge no gree

Na three judges dey make up election petition tribunal according to Nigeria judicial Law.

Out of di three judges wey rule on di mata, two agree wit di petitioner say over voting happun while one Judge no gree.

Di Judge wey no gree na Justice Benefit Ogbuli - e disagree wit di majority judgement by di chairman say di petitioner neva prove im case well. Di Judge dismiss Oyetola petition.

Lawyer to di petitioners, Saka Layonu SAN commend di panel for delivering di judgement well and in favour of di petitioners.

Layonu say "Tribunal don tok dia own. Make pipo remain calm as far as dis mata dey concerned.

"Wen dem declare Adeleke winner pipo no protest so we expect dat same composure from di supporters of di incumbent governor.

"Di PDP get chance to appeal di matter."

PDP and Adeleke Lawyer, Nathaniel Oke tell di panel say as tins be na two judgements dey and both the petitioners and respondents get di right of appeal.