Grammy Awards 2023 winner: Who go win and how to watch di 65th Grammy Awards

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele go likely be winners for dis year ceremony

Adele go continue dey win? Abba go win dia first Grammy? or dem go snub Beyoncé again?

All dis questions go get dia ansas wen di 65th Grammy Awards take place for Los Angeles on Sunday.

Na Beyoncé dey lead di nominations, wit nine in total, Kendrick Lamar follow am for back wit eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, get seven each.

Comedian Trevor Noah go host di ceremony for di third year running, and e dey start by 20:00 for LA (wey be 01:00 GMT) - 2:00 am Nigerian time.

Dis year, get 91 categories, from best new age, ambient or chant album - shout out to Cheryl B. Engelhardt - to di night biggest prize, wey be album of di year.

Performances from some of music biggest names go also rock di show, plus some bittersweet tributes to di stars we don lose.

Dis na some of di tins you need sabi ahead of di event

1) How to watch di Grammys

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Trevor Noah returns as host for the third time

First of all, gada plenti snacks.

Na for di "premiere ceremony" dem go hand out di first awards at 20:30 GMT on Sunday (12:30 for Los Angeles). Proceedings go later continue for eight hours, until dem go present di album of di year trophy finally at around 04:30 GMT.

Dem go broadcast di main show, wey go start at 01:00 GMT, live in America on CBS, wit streams on Paramount Plus and di website live.grammy.com.

Dem go also stream di red carpet coverage on EW's YouTube channel. from 23:30GMT.

2) Beyoncé fit become di winningest winner of all time

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Adele go likely be winners for dis year ceremony

Beyoncé don already be di most-awarded woman for di history of di Grammys, wit 28 victories. Dis year, she receive anoda nine nominations, wey make her and her husband Jay-Z fit gbab di most nods collected by any artist, wit 88.

On di night, she need just four wins to beat di record for di most overall wins, di position wey conductor Georg Solti, wey die for 1997 dey hold.

Her meticulously-researched homage to black and queer dance music, Renaissance, na front-runner for album of di year, but fans sabi not to get dia hopes up.

3) DJ Khaled, wey no dey rap, gbab nomination for best rap album

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di producer and music mogul previously win one Grammy for 2020 for best rap/sung performance, for Higher (feat. John Legend & Nipsey Hussle)

DJ Khaled na one of di most fascinating figures for hip-hop.

Di former radio DJ, don become one kain musical Nick Fury, wey dey assemble all-star cast of super-powered beatmakers and rappers to collaborate on songs wey dem dey las las, release under im name.

Di extent of im input no dey clear - but im dey appear for most of im hits, dey shout "we di best" or "another one" through one megaphone, while acts like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion dey do di heavy lifting.

Im hustle don earn am four number one albums for di US, di latest of which, God Did, dey up for best rap album.

4) Artists wey go perform

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lizzo join Harry Styles on stage wen im headline Coachella for 2022

Lizzo and Harry Styles go perform but sadly, not togeda.

Di Grammys always dey keep a few surprises up dia sleeves, but dis na di artistes wey dem currently schedule to perform on Sunday.

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J Blige

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Steve Lacy

5) In memoriam section go also honour di memory of Takeoff

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Takeoff (left) go dey honoured by im bandmate and uncle, Quavo

From Coolio to Olivia Newton-John, we don say goodbye to a number of musicians for di last 12 months, and di Grammys go mark di loss wit one emotionally-charged in memoriam section.

Kacey Musgraves go perform Coal Miner Daughter for one tribute to kontri music legend Loretta Lynn, wey die at di age of 90 last October.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and her bandmate Mick Fleetwood, go honor British songwriter Christine McVie wit one rendition of her classic ballad, Songbird.

And Migos rapper Quavo go join di Maverick City Music choir to "remember di life and legacy" of im nephew, Takeoff, wey dem shoot and kill for October at di age of 28.

6) Who go scoop di big four prizes?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Adele get one incredible track record for di Grammys - but she go fit extend am?

Di "big four" na di Grammys' most prestigious and hotly-contested awards. See di line-up.

Album of the year

Abba - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Lizzo - Special

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Di headline here go be di repeat of 2017 best album race, wia Adele 25 controversially beat Beyoncé Lemonade. Dem dey consider Beyoncé as di front-runner dis time, but Adele get unbeatable track record, winning all of di 13 Grammys wey dem don nominate her for since 2012.

Song of the year

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10-minute version)

Harry Styles - As It Was

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Adele - Easy On Me

DJ Khaled - God Did

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Harry Styles' As It Was suppose be di front-runner here. e don spend 15 weeks for number one for di US, and cement di British singer as one of im generation standout talents, but im omnipresence fit play against am.

Record of the year

Abba - Don't Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy On Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Mary J Blige - Good Morning

Brandi Carlile ft Lucius - You And Me On The Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Harry Styles - As It Was

While di song of di year award recognise di composition of a song, record of di year dey look di finished product - i.e di actual sound recording.

Best new artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg