Turkey earthquake: Video show buildings destroyed as hundreds die for Turkey and Syria disaster

6 February 2023, 07:45 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Pipo dey search for pipo for earthquake rubble for Malatya

One update from di Syrian health ministry say 237 don die for di kontri - across di provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

More dan 600 pipo dey injured, di ministry tok.

More dan 300 pipo don die and many odas still dey trapped afta one powerful earthquake hit one wide area for south-eastern Turkey, near di Syrian border.

Di US Geological Survey say di 7.8 magnitude tremor strike at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near di city of Gaziantep.

For Turkey, officials bin confam more more dan 76 deaths and 10 cities wey dey affected, including Diyarbakir.

For Syria, more dan 230 pipo don die, state media report.

Di Syrian health ministry say pipo don die for di provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

Fears dey say di death toll go rise sharply in di coming hours.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Diyarbakir north-east of Gaziantep rescuers still dey search for pipo wey dey trapped for collapsed buildings

Many buildings don collapse and dem don send rescue teams to search for survivors under huge piles of rubble.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleymon Soylu say 10 cities dey affected: Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis.

One BBC Turkish correspondent for Diyarbakir, report say one shopping mall for di city don collapse.

For Syria, state media report many deaths for di regions of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia.

Pipo for Lebanon and Cyprus also feel di earthquake.

"I bin dey write something and just all of a sudden di entire building start dey shake and yes I no really know wetin to feel," Mohamad El Chamaa, one student for di Lebanese capital Beirut, tell BBC.

"I dey right next to di window so I just dey fear say dis window fit break. E go on for four-five minutes and e dey pretty horrific. E dey mind-blowing," e tok.

Rushdi Abualouf, one BBC producer for di Gaza Strip, say di house where e dey stay shake for about 45 seconds.

Turkish seismologists estimate di strength of di quake to be 7.4 magnitude.

Dem tok say dat na di second tremor wey go hit di region just minutes later.

Turkey lie for one of di world's most active earthquake zones.

For 1999, more than 17,000 bin die afta one powerful tremor bin rock di north-west of di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Malatya, also north-east of Gaziantep, cars dey smashed by collapsed buildings