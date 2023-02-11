AKA shot dead: South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes family confam im tragic death

11 February 2023, 06:50 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Akaworldwide

Di family of South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, wey pipo sabi as AKA don confam im death inside one tragic shooting on Friday night.

Dem confam hours afta reports and news about im death begin trend.

Inside statement dem release, dem say dem dey wait for further details from di police on wetin happun.

"To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes na son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to im beloved daughter Kairo.

Police tok how AKA die

Meanwhile police confam say two unknown gunmen shoot and kill one popular musician wey be 35 years old and im security detail as dem dey comot one restaurant on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police tok-tok pesi Robert Netshiunda confam to News24 say unknown gunmen gun down a "well-known rapper" for Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just afta 22:00.

"I can confam say two men dey killed and one of dem na well-known rapper. Police no go release any names of di victims yet until we complete a full investigation" Netshiunda bin tok.

AKA suppose perform for di city on Friday night before di shooting.

AKA tragic death dey come about two years afta di tragic death of im fiancee Anele Tembe.

Reports say she die on 11 April, 2021 afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel.

She and AKA bin dey visit Cape Town wen di incident happun.

Who be AKA?

AKA wey im real name na Kiernan Jarryd Forbes na popular award winning South African rapper wey pipo sabi beyond di continent.