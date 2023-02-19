Baftas 2023: Stars gada for ceremony as awards season dey near

By Steven McIntosh

Entertainment reporter

8 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Bafta best film nominations in 30 seconds

Di Bafta Film Award go happun on 19 February, wit Netflix 'All Quiet On The Western Front' leading di nominations.

Di critically-acclaimed World War One epic na di latest screen adaptation of di 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

Di 'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' get 10 nominations each, and 'Elvis' dey give dem close marking wit nine.

Di ceremony wey Richard E Grant host, go air for BBC One from 19:00 GMT.

Nominees like Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Ana de Armas, Paul Mescal and Cate Blanchett go dey among di stars wey go attend for di London Royal Festival Hall.

Along wit di Golden Globes and di SAG Awards, Baftas na one of di most high-profile events for di film awards season, wey go end wit di Oscars for March.

For UK, di Baftas na di most prestigious film awards ceremony and most time e fit give di most reliable expo to who fit ultimately win for di Oscars.

Last year, di Oscars for best actor, best supporting actor and best supporting actress bin go to Will Smith, Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose respectively, just two weeks afta dem collect di same accolades for UK.

Dis na even though say dem dey see di Golden Globes Awards as solid guide of wetin go happun on Hollywood biggest night, e bin only reward Smith and DeBose.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Viola Davis, pictured for November, dey nominated for best leading actress for her performance in The Woman King

Di top Bafta nominees

•14 - All Quiet On Di Western Front

•10 - Everything Everywhere All At Once and Di Banshees of Inisherin

•9 - Elvis

•5 - Tár

•4 - Aftersun, Di Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Di Whale and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Dem don already announce one winner - Sandy Powell go become di costume designer to get di fellowship award, Bafta highest honour.

Dem bin scrap di fellowship last year afta one scandal surrounding di 2021 receiver Noel Clarke, wey chop accuse of sexual harassment shortly afta im receive di prize.

Clarke say im vehemently deny di allegations.

E go be royal night as di Prince and Princess of Wales don confam say dem go attend. Prince William don be di president of di Baftas since 2010,

Di ceremony go also see Dame Helen Mirren lead one tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, wey she bin memorably act as on screen.

Dame Helen win both di Bafta and Oscar best actress prizes for 2007 for The Queen.

Film frontrunners

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The Banshees of Inisherin, wey star Colin Farrell and directed by Martin McDonagh, bin win two Golden Globes last month

All Quiet on di Western Front, wey lead dis year Bafta nominations wit 14, na one brutally violent but critically adored film wey look at World War One from di point of view of one young and idealistic German soldier.

Im face competition for di major categories from Everything Everywhere All At Once, wey follow one laundrette owner wey discover alternative versions of herself for di multiverse.

Di inventive sci-fi adventure get 10 nominations for Baftas, same tin wit Di Banshees of Inisherin, wey tell di story of two best friends wey dey live for one remote island wey quarrel wit each oda.

Close behind na nine nominations wit Elvis, cradle-to-grave biopic of di singer Elvis Presley, and Tár, wey score five nominations wit im depiction of famous orchestra conductor wey dem accuse of abuse.

Aftersun, Di Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Di Whale and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande all have four nominations each.

Who dey attend di Baftas?

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Unless three celebrities dey plan to share one seat, dis afta publicity photograph probably no represent accurate seating plan

Ana De Armas, Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, Eddie Redmayne, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal dey among di nominees wey dey scheduled to attend in pesin.

Oda nominated stars wey dey ready to attend include Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Brendan Gleeson, Guillermo Del Toro, Ke Huy Quan, Micheal Ward, Carey Mulligan, Austin Butler, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

But no be just di nominees go descend on di South Bank. Oda special guests go dey invited to present certain categories and ultimately hand di trophies to di winners.

Category presenters go include Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Brian Cox, Eugene Levy, Jamie Dornan, Regé Jean Page and Taron Egerton.

Catherine-Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Lily James, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur go later join dem.

Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose go maintain di tradition of returning as awards presenters one year afta dem collect prizes demsef.

Acting awards

Wia dis foto come from, Orion Pictures Wetin we call dis foto, Dem snub Danielle Deadwyler at di Oscars, to di astonishment of awards watchers, but dem nominate am for Baftas

Two black actresses wey dia absence from di Oscar nominations bin cause debate about racism for Hollywood dey nominated for di Baftas.

Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler na two of di six stars wey dem nominate for best actress, for dia performances for The Woman King and Till respectively.

Odas wey go join dem for di category na Emma Thompson and Ana De Armas, as well as di frontrunners for di Oscar, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett.

Bafta leading actor category recognise all three frontrunners for dis awards season - Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and Austin Butler.

Di category dey rounded out by Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy, wey also get Oscar nominations, plus Good Luck To You, Leo Grande star Daryl McCormack.

And for di supporting categories, both Oscar frontrunners, Angela Bassett and Ke Huy Quan, dey among di Bafta nominees.

British talent

Wia dis foto come from, Searchlight Pictures Wetin we call dis foto, Toby Jones and Olivia Colman star for Empire of Light, wey dey nominated for outstanding British film

Baftas get most of di same award categories as oda ceremonies, including di most high-profile prizes like best film, actor, actress and director, as well as a whole host of technical categories.

But di UK ceremony also get additional categories wey dey specifically to recognise British talent.

Only one film - The Banshees of Inisherin - dey up for both best film and outstanding British film.

Di oda oda nominees for di latter category include Aftersun, wia Paul Mescal act as young man wey dey struggle wit fatherhood during one summer holiday wit im daughter, and Empire of Light, Sir Sam Mendes autobiographical tribute to cinema.

Living, wey star Bill Nighy as ageing civil servant wey change im lifestyle after receiving one terminal diagnosis, also dey nominated, alongside di AI robot drama Brian And Charles and di screen adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Wia dis foto come from, Altitude FIlm Distribution Wetin we call dis foto, Blue Jean dey nominated for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Di enjoyable whodunit See How They Run and di psychological period drama The Wonder also dey in contention for di British prize.

Di category dey complete by Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, wey star Emma Thompson as one older woman wey dey pay one younger man for sex, and The Swimmers, wey show di true story of one migrant wey swim to British shores afta di motor of di boat she bin dey travel inside break down.

Aftersun and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande also dey nominated for outstanding presentation by one British writer, director or producer, along wit Electric Malady, Rebellion and Blue Jean.

New host

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Richard E Grant dey on hosting duties at di Bafta Film Awards dis year

Actor Richard E Grant go host dis year ceremony, stepping into di shoes of last year presenter Rebel Wilson.

Dem bin nominate Grant imsef for Bafta for 2019, for im performance opposite Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Since den, im don show for di screen adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and last year im release one memoir about di last year of im late wife Joan Washington life.

Meanwhile, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond go host di Bafta Studio, wey dem describe as "immersive and access-all-areas experience", as part of di BBC One show.

Di Baftas dey between di Golden Globes, wey occur last month, and di Oscars, wey go still occur on 12 March, dis go mark di conclusion of film awards season.