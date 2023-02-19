Christian Atsu: Ghana goment announce arrival of former Black Stars player corpse afta Turkey earthquake

19 February 2023, 14:05 WAT New Informate 13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di goment of Ghana don announce di plan to return of di deadi body of ex Black Stars player, Christian Atsu.

Di Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration for Ghana say di goment dey make arrangements to receive di deadi bodi of di footballer wey die for Turkey earthquake.

Dem say im family and Ghana Ambassador to Turkey go accompany di deadi bodi on Turkish airlines flight and e go arrive di kontri.

Di foreign ministry say Atsu family, Ghana Football Association and di goment go receive di deadi bodi at di Kotoka International Airport.

"Our thoughts and prayers dey wit di bereaved family, and we pray for di eternal repose of di soul of Christian Atsu," di ministry tok.

Di 31-year-old player wey bin dey play for Hatayspor die for Turkey earthquake wey happun for early February.

Tributes for Atsu

Tribute don pour in for Christian Atsu all ova di world afta di Ghanaian international player die for Turkey earthquake.

Afta days of searching for di Hatayspor player, dem find am dead under di rubbles.

Premier League to mourn di Turkish Super Lig player on dia social media platforms and dem express deep sadness sake of di player death.

"We dey deeply saddened by di news say Christian Atsu lose im life for di devastation of di earthquakes wey hit Turkey and Syria.

"Our thoughts and condolence dey wit Christian family and friends and everyone wey dey affected by dis tragic event," Premier tok for Twitter.

Hatayspor on dia Facebook page say dem dey sorry for dia loss as dem say no beta words to describe dia sadness.

Dem say di footballer deadi bodi dey on dia way to Ghana.

"We no go forget you, Atsu. Peace be unto you beautiful pesin," Hatayspor tok.

Ghana player Christian Atsu die inside Turkey earthquake

Di Ghana Football Association pray for di soul of di player to reset in peace afta confirming say dem receive di news.

Christian Atsu profile

Wia dis foto come from, Christian Atsu/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Atsu bin player for Premier League

Atsu na former Black Stars footballer wey don play for football clubs like FC Porto, Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton den Bournemouth.

Di 31-year-old footballer bin take short break from Ghana National team to focus on building im career at club level.

Dem born am on 10 January 1992 and e start im career for Porto, where e later spend one season on loan for Rio Ave.

For 2013, Chelsea sign am for £3.5 million and dem loan am to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth den Málaga.

After Atsu spend di 2016-17 season on loan for Newcastle United, e complete im permanent transfer to di club for May 2017.

As an international player e play over 30 caps since e join Black Stars for 2012.

Atsu represent Ghana for di 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

E help di team finish as runners-up for di 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where e win Player of di Tournament and Goal of di Tournament awards.