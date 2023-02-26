Nigeria election 2023 update: INEC extend voting for Cross River, Bayelsa states

Nigeria decides 2023

Counting of votes don start for different polling units for Nigeria 2023 presidential and parliamentary election but voting still go continue across some states one day afta di election.

Di election wey dey slated for Saturday February 25, 2023 bin dey largely peaceful, but e bin get reports of violence for some states wia dem snatch ballot box, attack electoral officers and even voters.

For some polling units, election materials and officials no quick show or no show wit di complete materials.

Di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, Mahmood Yakubu don promise say no Nigerian go dey disenfranchised for dis election.

Sake of dis, resident electoral officers for places wey dey affected by electoral disruption don issue statements concerning di extension of voting to allow voters exercise dia rights

States, polling units wia voting go continue

Cross Rivers

Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross Rivers announce di extension period of voting for di presidential and national assembly elections to Sunday February 26.

Voting go continue for polling units across di states wia election no hold on Saturday.

Di units include wards wey dey for Bakassi local goment area, Dayspring 1&2 plus Qua island, Inec tok.

And di process go resume 8:00am till 12;00pm, di head of Voters Education and Publicity , Anthonia Nwobi add inside statement.

Bayelsa

Inec postpone voting till Sunday for 141 polling stations for di oil-rich southern state of Bayelsa sake of disruptions.

While im dey address tori pipo on Saturday for di collation centre for Abuja, Inec chairman Mahmood Yakubu Yakubu, say disruption of di electoral process happun for Wards 4, 6, 8, and 14, add say "40 out of 141 polling units get materials intact."

Di voting process go start by 10:00am until 4:00pm, Inec tok

Di electoral body add say dem don put in place measure wey go ensure safety of officials and electorates for di affected registration area.

Wen collation of result go start?

Di National Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu say di collation of results go start on Sunday.

Di chairman disclose on Saturday as im dey give updates on di voting process nationwide.

"I go like to invite una at midday tomorrow (Sunday) for di official opening of di National Innovation Centre for di 2023 general elections.

"We hope say by tomorrow, we dey expect to get some of di election results coming from states, particularly for di presidential election.

"So, di collation centre for di presidential election go open midday tomorrow," Yakubu tok.

E also note say dis na di first time wey di kontri electoral body no go postpone election since 2011.

Yabuku say while di Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) work optimally for most of di states across di federation, di commission bin record some challenges.

One of di challenges na di inability of di commission to open di polling units for di appointed hour of 8:30am for some places.

BBC Pidgin reporters wey dey ground for states like Lagos, Akwa Ibom, even di kontri capital, Abuja note some areas wia election no start until about 2 hours into di official start of di poll.

Oga Yakubu also decry insecurity for some parts of the kontri, but im give assurance say dem no go disenfranchise any Nigerian.

For Lagos southwest of Nigeria, protest bin break out for some polling unit wey make voting extend into di night.

Who dey di race to run tins for Nigeria?

Learn more about Nigeria presidential candidates

Choose a candidate to view dia bio

Bola Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC)

  • Age: 70.
  • Im study accounting for Chicago State University.
  • Two-term Lagos State Governor from 1999-2007.
  • Im represent Lagos West for Senate from 1992 to 1993.
  • Na veteran of Nigerian politics, dis na im first presidential bid.
  • Campaigning against military rule.
  • Im grow Lagos State annual revenue by more than four times from N22.2 billion for 1999 to N220.9 billion for 2007.
  • E work as senior auditor and later treasurer of Mobil Producing Nigeria, one of di kontri largest oil producers.
  • Im plan to boost Nigeria export and reduce reliance on imports.
  • Im plan to cut youth unemployment rate in half within four years and create one million jobs for ICT in two years.
  • Reform di justice system to focus on crime prevention and improve trust in security forces.

Atiku Abubakar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

  • Age: 76.
  • Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 – 2007.
  • Im get Master's in international relations from Anglia Ruskin University, UK.
  • Im be former customs officer wey come into politics for early 1980s.
  • Five unsuccessful presidential bids in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
  • Im found di American University of Nigeria, wey offer scholarship to freed Chibok girls.
  • Na successful businessman with investments in oil services, agriculture, banking and pharmaceutical sectors.
  • Controversial privatisation of goment assets agenda.
  • Im plan to give private sector greater role in di economy.
  • Reinforce national unity through equity, social justice amongst Nigeria diverse pipo.
  • Im plan to restructure Nigeria governance system.

Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP)

  • Age: 60.
  • Two-term Governor of Anambra State from 2007 to 2014.
  • Na Presidential running mate during di 2019 election.
  • A business man, im study philosophy for University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
  • Im establish sub-sovereign wealth fund wey worth about $156million in dollar-denominated bonds by di end of im tenure as governor.
  • Im move Anambra from 26th to 1st in di ranking of best performing states for NECO and WAEC national examinations.
  • E own chain of retail business wey don create thousands of jobs.
  • Im plan to ensure accountability in governance and fight corruption.
  • Im plan to move Nigeria from consumption to production.
  • Prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments for STEM education, health, and infrastructural development.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

  • Age: 66.
  • Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007.
  • Kano State Governor from 1999 to 2003, and 2011 to 2015.
  • Im represent Madobi Federal Constituency for House of Representatives for 1992 and Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019.
  • Im get PhD in civil engineering from Sharda University, India.
  • Scholarship and philanthropic efforts.
  • Im increase di primary school enrolment figures from one million in 2011 to over three million in 2015 wen e leave office.
  • E introduce free school feeding and uniforms for primary school pupils.
  • Im establish Kano University of Science and Technology in Wudil and di Northwest University, wey be Kano first and second state universities.
  • Im plan to create jobs through investment in agriculture.
  • Address insecurity.
  • Respect di rule of law and follow due process.

Read more about Nigeria election here