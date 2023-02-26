Nigeria election 2023 update: INEC extend voting for Cross River, Bayelsa states

26 February 2023, 09:31 WAT New Informate 45 minutes wey don pass

Counting of votes don start for different polling units for Nigeria 2023 presidential and parliamentary election but voting still go continue across some states one day afta di election.

Di election wey dey slated for Saturday February 25, 2023 bin dey largely peaceful, but e bin get reports of violence for some states wia dem snatch ballot box, attack electoral officers and even voters.

For some polling units, election materials and officials no quick show or no show wit di complete materials.

Di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, Mahmood Yakubu don promise say no Nigerian go dey disenfranchised for dis election.

Sake of dis, resident electoral officers for places wey dey affected by electoral disruption don issue statements concerning di extension of voting to allow voters exercise dia rights

States, polling units wia voting go continue

Cross Rivers

Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross Rivers announce di extension period of voting for di presidential and national assembly elections to Sunday February 26.

Voting go continue for polling units across di states wia election no hold on Saturday.

Di units include wards wey dey for Bakassi local goment area, Dayspring 1&2 plus Qua island, Inec tok.

And di process go resume 8:00am till 12;00pm, di head of Voters Education and Publicity , Anthonia Nwobi add inside statement.

Bayelsa

Inec postpone voting till Sunday for 141 polling stations for di oil-rich southern state of Bayelsa sake of disruptions.

While im dey address tori pipo on Saturday for di collation centre for Abuja, Inec chairman Mahmood Yakubu Yakubu, say disruption of di electoral process happun for Wards 4, 6, 8, and 14, add say "40 out of 141 polling units get materials intact."

Di voting process go start by 10:00am until 4:00pm, Inec tok

Di electoral body add say dem don put in place measure wey go ensure safety of officials and electorates for di affected registration area.

Wen collation of result go start?

Di National Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu say di collation of results go start on Sunday.

Di chairman disclose on Saturday as im dey give updates on di voting process nationwide.

"I go like to invite una at midday tomorrow (Sunday) for di official opening of di National Innovation Centre for di 2023 general elections.

"We hope say by tomorrow, we dey expect to get some of di election results coming from states, particularly for di presidential election.

"So, di collation centre for di presidential election go open midday tomorrow," Yakubu tok.

E also note say dis na di first time wey di kontri electoral body no go postpone election since 2011.

Yabuku say while di Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) work optimally for most of di states across di federation, di commission bin record some challenges.

One of di challenges na di inability of di commission to open di polling units for di appointed hour of 8:30am for some places.

BBC Pidgin reporters wey dey ground for states like Lagos, Akwa Ibom, even di kontri capital, Abuja note some areas wia election no start until about 2 hours into di official start of di poll.

Oga Yakubu also decry insecurity for some parts of the kontri, but im give assurance say dem no go disenfranchise any Nigerian.

For Lagos southwest of Nigeria, protest bin break out for some polling unit wey make voting extend into di night.