Nigeria election 2023 update: INEC extend voting for Cross River, Bayelsa states
Counting of votes don start for different polling units for Nigeria 2023 presidential and parliamentary election but voting still go continue across some states one day afta di election.
Di election wey dey slated for Saturday February 25, 2023 bin dey largely peaceful, but e bin get reports of violence for some states wia dem snatch ballot box, attack electoral officers and even voters.
For some polling units, election materials and officials no quick show or no show wit di complete materials.
Di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, Mahmood Yakubu don promise say no Nigerian go dey disenfranchised for dis election.
Sake of dis, resident electoral officers for places wey dey affected by electoral disruption don issue statements concerning di extension of voting to allow voters exercise dia rights
Resident Electoral Commissioner for Cross Rivers announce di extension period of voting for di presidential and national assembly elections to Sunday February 26.
Voting go continue for polling units across di states wia election no hold on Saturday.
Di units include wards wey dey for Bakassi local goment area, Dayspring 1&2 plus Qua island, Inec tok.
And di process go resume 8:00am till 12;00pm, di head of Voters Education and Publicity , Anthonia Nwobi add inside statement.
Bayelsa
Inec postpone voting till Sunday for 141 polling stations for di oil-rich southern state of Bayelsa sake of disruptions.
While im dey address tori pipo on Saturday for di collation centre for Abuja, Inec chairman Mahmood Yakubu Yakubu, say disruption of di electoral process happun for Wards 4, 6, 8, and 14, add say "40 out of 141 polling units get materials intact."
Di voting process go start by 10:00am until 4:00pm, Inec tok
Di electoral body add say dem don put in place measure wey go ensure safety of officials and electorates for di affected registration area.