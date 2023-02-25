Nigeria Presidential Elections Results 2023: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and odas dey battle for presidency seat
Millions of Nigerians dey vote for di most competitive presidential election since military rule end.
Since 1999, Africa most populous kontri don dey dominated by two parties - di ruling APC and di PDP.
But dis time, e also get a strong challenge from one third-party candidate - di Labour Party Peter Obi, wey dey backed by many young pipo.
Di election don see huge interest from first-time voters and young pipo - one third of di 87 million eligible voters dey below 35 - wey fit lead to high voter turn-out than di 35% wey dem record for 2019.
Voting dey expected to begin at 08:30 local time (07:30 GMT), though anybody wey dey di queue before e ends for 14:30 go still fit vote.
Dem dey also hold elections for 109 federal senators and 360 members of di house of representatives, and dat for govnors dey hold in March.
Dis na di first time Inec go conduct national elections wit di use di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), one facial and fingerprints technology wey dem tink say e go improve transparency as e go make am harder for politicians to rig di process.
Dem announce final results on di third day afta voting for di last two elections, but dem fit come in earlier dis time sake of BVAS, wey also dey upload vote results directly to di Inec website direct from polling stations.
One candidate need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner
If no-one achieve am, run-off go happun within 21 days - and dis go be first for Nigeria history.
Na here you go see di results wen dem start to dey drop
Nigeria general election happun on 25 February 2023. Eighteen candidates dey di race to be president and voters don cast ballots for senators and house of representative members. BBC use data provided by Nigeria Independent National Election Commission (Inec) to tally di results of di elections.
Nigeria presidential results 2023
To win for di first round, candidate must get a majority of di vote and ova 25% of di votes for two-thirds of di 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)
Provisional results
Presidential election results by state
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)
Click on di map to see detail of results
Senate results by party
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)
|Party
|Seats
|All Progressives Congress
|0
|Peoples Democratic Party
|0
|New Nigeria Peoples Party
|0
|Labour Party
|0
|Others
|0
|Undeclared
|109
House of Representatives results by party
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)
|Party
|Seats
|All Progressives Congress
|0
|Peoples Democratic Party
|0
|New Nigeria Peoples Party
|0
|Labour Party
|0
|Others
|0
|Undeclared
|360
Credits
Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.