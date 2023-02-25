Nigeria Presidential Elections Results 2023: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and odas dey battle for presidency seat

Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi

Millions of Nigerians dey vote for di most competitive presidential election since military rule end.

Since 1999, Africa most populous kontri don dey dominated by two parties - di ruling APC and di PDP.

But dis time, e also get a strong challenge from one third-party candidate - di Labour Party Peter Obi, wey dey backed by many young pipo.

Di election don see huge interest from first-time voters and young pipo - one third of di 87 million eligible voters dey below 35 - wey fit lead to high voter turn-out than di 35% wey dem record for 2019.

Voting dey expected to begin at 08:30 local time (07:30 GMT), though anybody wey dey di queue before e ends for 14:30 go still fit vote.

Dem dey also hold elections for 109 federal senators and 360 members of di house of representatives, and dat for govnors dey hold in March.

Dis na di first time Inec go conduct national elections wit di use di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), one facial and fingerprints technology wey dem tink say e go improve transparency as e go make am harder for politicians to rig di process.

Dem announce final results on di third day afta voting for di last two elections, but dem fit come in earlier dis time sake of BVAS, wey also dey upload vote results directly to di Inec website direct from polling stations.

One candidate need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner

If no-one achieve am, run-off go happun within 21 days - and dis go be first for Nigeria history.

Na here you go see di results wen dem start to dey drop

Nigeria Election 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigeria general election happun on 25 February 2023. Eighteen candidates dey di race to be president and voters don cast ballots for senators and house of representative members. BBC use data provided by Nigeria Independent National Election Commission (Inec) to tally di results of di elections.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win for di first round, candidate must get a majority of di vote and ova 25% of di votes for two-thirds of di 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)

Provisional results

Candidates
Votes
0%
Bola Tinubu
0
All Progressives Congress
Votes
0
At least 25% of state votes
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
0
At least 25% of state votes
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
0
At least 25% of state votes
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
Labour Party
Votes
0
At least 25% of state votes
0
0%
Others
0
Others
Votes
0
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
0
0%
Atiku Abubakar
0
0%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
0
0%
Peter Obi
0
0%
Others
0
0%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 0
Peoples Democratic Party 0
New Nigeria Peoples Party 0
Labour Party 0
Others 0
Undeclared 109
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 25/02/2023, 11:45:08 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 0
Peoples Democratic Party 0
New Nigeria Peoples Party 0
Labour Party 0
Others 0
Undeclared 360
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.