Nigeria Presidential Elections Results 2023: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and odas dey battle for presidency seat

25 February 2023, 12:05 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Millions of Nigerians dey vote for di most competitive presidential election since military rule end.

Since 1999, Africa most populous kontri don dey dominated by two parties - di ruling APC and di PDP.

But dis time, e also get a strong challenge from one third-party candidate - di Labour Party Peter Obi, wey dey backed by many young pipo.

Di election don see huge interest from first-time voters and young pipo - one third of di 87 million eligible voters dey below 35 - wey fit lead to high voter turn-out than di 35% wey dem record for 2019.

Voting dey expected to begin at 08:30 local time (07:30 GMT), though anybody wey dey di queue before e ends for 14:30 go still fit vote.

Dem dey also hold elections for 109 federal senators and 360 members of di house of representatives, and dat for govnors dey hold in March.

Dis na di first time Inec go conduct national elections wit di use di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), one facial and fingerprints technology wey dem tink say e go improve transparency as e go make am harder for politicians to rig di process.

Dem announce final results on di third day afta voting for di last two elections, but dem fit come in earlier dis time sake of BVAS, wey also dey upload vote results directly to di Inec website direct from polling stations.

One candidate need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner

If no-one achieve am, run-off go happun within 21 days - and dis go be first for Nigeria history.

Na here you go see di results wen dem start to dey drop