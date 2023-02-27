Nigeria presidential election results 2023: Breakdown of presidential election result as INEC announce Ekiti, Osun, Kwara and Ondo states
Nigeria don enta di highpoint of dia presidential election.
Dis na di most contested election for di kontri since dia return to civil rule for 1999.
On Saturday Nigerians come out in dia numbers to elect dia preferred candidate wit di collation of results wey dey go on for di International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.
Peter Obi from di not too popular Labour Party, Bola Tinubu from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be potential winners wey pipo dey reason. E get 15 oda presidential candidates.
Na Prof Mahmood Yakubu, di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) be di National Collation officer.
End of Recommended articles
According to Inec, na di State Coalition Officer for di Presidential Election (SCOPE) go first present di result before Oga Yakubu go ratify and announce am.
Out of di 36 states including di Federal capital Territory wey election hold on Saturday - Inec don announce results of four states.
See di break down of di results wey don enta;
EKITI STATE
APC - 201,494
PDP - 89,554
LP - 11,397
NNPP - 264
OSUN STATE
APC - 343,945
LP - 23,283
PDP - 354,366
NNPP - 713
KWARA STATE
APC 263,572
LP 31,116
NNPP 3,141
PDP 136,909
ONDO STATE
APC 369,924
LP 4,405
NNPP 930
PDP 115,463
Nigeria Election 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races
Nigeria general election happun on 25 February 2023. Eighteen candidates dey di race to be president and voters don cast ballots for senators and house of representative members. BBC use data provided by Nigeria Independent National Election Commission (Inec) to tally di results of di elections.
Nigeria presidential results 2023
To win for di first round, candidate must get a majority of di vote and ova 25% of di votes for two-thirds of di 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 16:05:48 local time (GMT+1)
Provisional results
Nigeria presidential results 2023
To win for di first round, candidate must get a majority of di vote and ova 25% of di votes for two-thirds of di 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 16:05:48 local time (GMT+1)
Provisional results
Presidential election results by state
Presidential election results by state
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 16:05:48 local time (GMT+1)
Click on di map to see detail of results
Senate results by party
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 16:05:48 local time (GMT+1)
|Party
|Seats
|All Progressives Congress
|0
|Peoples Democratic Party
|0
|New Nigeria Peoples Party
|0
|Labour Party
|0
|Others
|0
|Undeclared
|109
House of Representatives results by party
Last updated: 25/02/2023, 16:05:48 local time (GMT+1)
|Party
|Seats
|All Progressives Congress
|0
|Peoples Democratic Party
|0
|New Nigeria Peoples Party
|0
|Labour Party
|0
|Others
|0
|Undeclared
|360
Credits
Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.