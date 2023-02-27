Nigeria presidential election results 2023: Breakdown of presidential election result as INEC announce Ekiti, Osun, Kwara and Ondo states

Di 2023 presidential election for Nigeria na 3-horse race

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku/Obi/Tinubu/Facebook

Nigeria don enta di highpoint of dia presidential election.

Dis na di most contested election for di kontri since dia return to civil rule for 1999.

On Saturday Nigerians come out in dia numbers to elect dia preferred candidate wit di collation of results wey dey go on for di International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Peter Obi from di not too popular Labour Party, Bola Tinubu from di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be potential winners wey pipo dey reason. E get 15 oda presidential candidates.

Na Prof Mahmood Yakubu, di chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) be di National Collation officer.

According to Inec, na di State Coalition Officer for di Presidential Election (SCOPE) go first present di result before Oga Yakubu go ratify and announce am.

Out of di 36 states including di Federal capital Territory wey election hold on Saturday - Inec don announce results of four states.

See di break down of di results wey don enta;

EKITI STATE

APC - 201,494

PDP - 89,554

LP - 11,397

NNPP - 264

OSUN STATE

APC - 343,945

LP - 23,283

PDP - 354,366

NNPP - 713

KWARA STATE

APC 263,572

LP 31,116

NNPP 3,141

PDP 136,909

ONDO STATE

APC 369,924

LP 4,405

NNPP 930

PDP 115,463

Nigeria Election 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigeria general election happun on 25 February 2023. Eighteen candidates dey di race to be president and voters don cast ballots for senators and house of representative members. BBC use data provided by Nigeria Independent National Election Commission (Inec) to tally di results of di elections.

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.