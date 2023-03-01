Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi dey neck and neck for Nigeria presidential election 2023 results

1 March 2023

Nigeria election joinbodi di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec don receive all di results of di election from di states and di FCT an dey wait to declare who win.

As e be, di candidates of di APC, PDP and Labour Party dey neck and neck.

Bola Tinubu win 12 states, Atiku Abubakar win 12 states and Peter Obi win 12 states including di FCT.

But to win a candidate go need to get di most votes and 25% of ballots cast for two-thirds of Nigeria 36 states to be declared as di winner.

Who be Bola Tinubu?

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na former Lagos state govnor, South west Nigeria.

Di two term govnor bin also serve as senator during di brief third republic for Nigeria.

Dis na im first time to contest di presidential election.

Na im party dey currently in office.

Im vice presidential candidate na former Borno state Govnor, Kashim Shettima.

Bola Tinubu, 70, dey widely known as di pesin wey reshape Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos.

In di build up to di election, e face very gingered opposition, allegations of corruption and health wahala as e dey face one of di hardest job for Africa.

If oga Tinubu aka "Jagaban" win di presidency, im go dey look to unify kontri wey regional lines don scata, tackle insecurity, create jobs and bring down inflation.

Under im tenure, as govnor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007, im grow im income wella sake of plenti foreign investment, as im public transport scheme wey see dem build new lanes for rapid bus to reduce di ogbonge traffic wey pipo dey face.

Tinubu political influence na im lead to di merging of opposition political parties for 2013 wey collect power from di den ruling PDP for 2015 wey dey rare for Nigeria.

Many pipo dey look Tinubu health and physical appearance as e bin spend three months for London on top knee injury and worry about one undisclosed sickness in di build up to di election campaign.

Nigerians fit dey fear anoda president wey get health issues afta President Umaru Yar'Adua die for office for 2010 and Buhari wey go abroad wella for medical treatment.

Wbo be Atiku Abubakar?

Atiku Abubakar na man wey don tey for politics. Im don attempt to be president several for different political parties.

2023 go be di sixth time wey Atiku go seek to become Nigeria president after first showing interest for 1993 even though e no get im party ticket at di time.

Atiku na former Nigeria Vice President and e beat Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike to emerge candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Di Adamawa state born businessman contest general elections for 2007, 2011 and 2019 elections.

Im vice presidential candidate na Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Who be Peter Obi?

Peter Obi na former govnor of Anambra state for southeastern Nigeria wia im get strong record. E also get active support base for social media.

Im become flagbearer wen Labour Party hold dia convention for Asaba Delta state last month. Di 61 year old dey portray im sef as 'Mr Clean' - some tin wey many Nigerian politicians no fit boast about.

Former aspirant himself Professor Pat Utomi step down for Obi wia e also tok say Obi deserve to get chance to govern Nigeria.

Dis na di second time wey di two term govnor go dey ontop presidential ticket since - for 2019 e serve as running mate to Atiku Abubakar of di PDP for 2019 elections, na dia party come second.