Bola Ahmed Tinubu: World leaders congratulate Nigeria president-elect

Bola Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Bola Tinubu

Wetin we call dis foto,

Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu

World leaders don begin congratulate di president-elect Bola Tinubu afta di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec declare am as di winner of di 25 February general elections.

Di 70-year-old win di election wit 37% votes inside a very tight contest, as each of di major candidates win 12 states each.

Opposition parties, di Peoples Democratic Party and di Labour Party no agree wit di results. Dem claim say wuruwuru dey for di election.

Di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi wey finish for third position for di elections, don promise to challenge do results for court.

US congratulate Nigeria president-elect, call for calm

Di United States don congratulate Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu and citizens afta di just-concluded general elections.

Skip Recommended articles and continue reading
Recommended articles

End of Recommended articles

Dis competitive election represent a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy. Di US State Department tok-tok pesin Ned Price tok for inside statement.

Di State Department wey however acknowledge di frustration among some Nigerians and parties on top di way di elections take go plus technical problems wey don fuel accusations of fraud.

E call on di electoral body to improve on di 11 March gubernatorial elections, as e note say Nigerians dey right to expect dem to do beta.

Di US also urge all parties to avoid "violence or inflammatory rhetoric for dis critical time" and seek to resolve any disputes through legal channels.

UK

Di UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for im congratulatory message say im dey look forward to work togeda wit di president-elect Bola Tinubu to grow security and trade ties.

Oga Sunak tweet say "Di UK-Nigeria relationship remain strong."

NIGER REPUBLIC

Di President of di Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum also congratulate president-elect Bola Tinubu.

E say di free, democratic and transparent election reinforce di anchoring of democracy for Nigeria and im winning be great progress for di entire African continent.

Who dey di race to run tins for Nigeria?

Learn more about Nigeria presidential candidates

Choose a candidate to view dia bio

Bola Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC)

  • Age: 70.
  • Im study accounting for Chicago State University.
  • Two-term Lagos State Governor from 1999-2007.
  • Im represent Lagos West for Senate from 1992 to 1993.
  • Na veteran of Nigerian politics, dis na im first presidential bid.
  • Campaigning against military rule.
  • Im grow Lagos State annual revenue by more than four times from N22.2 billion for 1999 to N220.9 billion for 2007.
  • E work as senior auditor and later treasurer of Mobil Producing Nigeria, one of di kontri largest oil producers.
  • Im plan to boost Nigeria export and reduce reliance on imports.
  • Im plan to cut youth unemployment rate in half within four years and create one million jobs for ICT in two years.
  • Reform di justice system to focus on crime prevention and improve trust in security forces.

Atiku Abubakar

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

  • Age: 76.
  • Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 – 2007.
  • Im get Master's in international relations from Anglia Ruskin University, UK.
  • Im be former customs officer wey come into politics for early 1980s.
  • Five unsuccessful presidential bids in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
  • Im found di American University of Nigeria, wey offer scholarship to freed Chibok girls.
  • Na successful businessman with investments in oil services, agriculture, banking and pharmaceutical sectors.
  • Controversial privatisation of goment assets agenda.
  • Im plan to give private sector greater role in di economy.
  • Reinforce national unity through equity, social justice amongst Nigeria diverse pipo.
  • Im plan to restructure Nigeria governance system.

Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP)

  • Age: 60.
  • Two-term Governor of Anambra State from 2007 to 2014.
  • Na Presidential running mate during di 2019 election.
  • A business man, im study philosophy for University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
  • Im establish sub-sovereign wealth fund wey worth about $156million in dollar-denominated bonds by di end of im tenure as governor.
  • Im move Anambra from 26th to 1st in di ranking of best performing states for NECO and WAEC national examinations.
  • E own chain of retail business wey don create thousands of jobs.
  • Im plan to ensure accountability in governance and fight corruption.
  • Im plan to move Nigeria from consumption to production.
  • Prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments for STEM education, health, and infrastructural development.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

  • Age: 66.
  • Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007.
  • Kano State Governor from 1999 to 2003, and 2011 to 2015.
  • Im represent Madobi Federal Constituency for House of Representatives for 1992 and Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019.
  • Im get PhD in civil engineering from Sharda University, India.
  • Scholarship and philanthropic efforts.
  • Im increase di primary school enrolment figures from one million in 2011 to over three million in 2015 wen e leave office.
  • E introduce free school feeding and uniforms for primary school pupils.
  • Im establish Kano University of Science and Technology in Wudil and di Northwest University, wey be Kano first and second state universities.
  • Im plan to create jobs through investment in agriculture.
  • Address insecurity.
  • Respect di rule of law and follow due process.

Read more about Nigeria election here