Bola Tinubu
All Progressives Congress (APC)
- Age: 70.
- Im study accounting for Chicago State University.
- Two-term Lagos State Governor from 1999-2007.
- Im represent Lagos West for Senate from 1992 to 1993.
- Na veteran of Nigerian politics, dis na im first presidential bid.
- Campaigning against military rule.
- Im grow Lagos State annual revenue by more than four times from N22.2 billion for 1999 to N220.9 billion for 2007.
- E work as senior auditor and later treasurer of Mobil Producing Nigeria, one of di kontri largest oil producers.
- Im plan to boost Nigeria export and reduce reliance on imports.
- Im plan to cut youth unemployment rate in half within four years and create one million jobs for ICT in two years.
- Reform di justice system to focus on crime prevention and improve trust in security forces.
Atiku Abubakar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
- Age: 76.
- Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 – 2007.
- Im get Master's in international relations from Anglia Ruskin University, UK.
- Im be former customs officer wey come into politics for early 1980s.
- Five unsuccessful presidential bids in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
- Im found di American University of Nigeria, wey offer scholarship to freed Chibok girls.
- Na successful businessman with investments in oil services, agriculture, banking and pharmaceutical sectors.
- Controversial privatisation of goment assets agenda.
- Im plan to give private sector greater role in di economy.
- Reinforce national unity through equity, social justice amongst Nigeria diverse pipo.
- Im plan to restructure Nigeria governance system.
Peter Obi
Labour Party (LP)
- Age: 60.
- Two-term Governor of Anambra State from 2007 to 2014.
- Na Presidential running mate during di 2019 election.
- A business man, im study philosophy for University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
- Im establish sub-sovereign wealth fund wey worth about $156million in dollar-denominated bonds by di end of im tenure as governor.
- Im move Anambra from 26th to 1st in di ranking of best performing states for NECO and WAEC national examinations.
- E own chain of retail business wey don create thousands of jobs.
- Im plan to ensure accountability in governance and fight corruption.
- Im plan to move Nigeria from consumption to production.
- Prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments for STEM education, health, and infrastructural development.
Rabiu Kwankwaso
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
- Age: 66.
- Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007.
- Kano State Governor from 1999 to 2003, and 2011 to 2015.
- Im represent Madobi Federal Constituency for House of Representatives for 1992 and Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019.
- Im get PhD in civil engineering from Sharda University, India.
- Scholarship and philanthropic efforts.
- Im increase di primary school enrolment figures from one million in 2011 to over three million in 2015 wen e leave office.
- E introduce free school feeding and uniforms for primary school pupils.
- Im establish Kano University of Science and Technology in Wudil and di Northwest University, wey be Kano first and second state universities.
- Im plan to create jobs through investment in agriculture.
- Address insecurity.
- Respect di rule of law and follow due process.