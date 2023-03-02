Bola Ahmed Tinubu: World leaders congratulate Nigeria president-elect

2 March 2023, 08:02 WAT New Informate 38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Bola Tinubu Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu

World leaders don begin congratulate di president-elect Bola Tinubu afta di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec declare am as di winner of di 25 February general elections.

Di 70-year-old win di election wit 37% votes inside a very tight contest, as each of di major candidates win 12 states each.

Opposition parties, di Peoples Democratic Party and di Labour Party no agree wit di results. Dem claim say wuruwuru dey for di election.

Di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi wey finish for third position for di elections, don promise to challenge do results for court.

US congratulate Nigeria president-elect, call for calm

Di United States don congratulate Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu and citizens afta di just-concluded general elections.

Dis competitive election represent a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy. Di US State Department tok-tok pesin Ned Price tok for inside statement.

Di State Department wey however acknowledge di frustration among some Nigerians and parties on top di way di elections take go plus technical problems wey don fuel accusations of fraud.

E call on di electoral body to improve on di 11 March gubernatorial elections, as e note say Nigerians dey right to expect dem to do beta.

Di US also urge all parties to avoid "violence or inflammatory rhetoric for dis critical time" and seek to resolve any disputes through legal channels.

UK

Di UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for im congratulatory message say im dey look forward to work togeda wit di president-elect Bola Tinubu to grow security and trade ties.

Oga Sunak tweet say "Di UK-Nigeria relationship remain strong."

NIGER REPUBLIC

Di President of di Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum also congratulate president-elect Bola Tinubu.

E say di free, democratic and transparent election reinforce di anchoring of democracy for Nigeria and im winning be great progress for di entire African continent.